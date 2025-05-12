US Secretary Of State Rubio Urges India And Pakistan To Avoid Military Escalation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged both India and Pakistan to avoid any further escalation in tensions following recent military exchanges. Rubio made this appeal during calls with the national security advisers of both nations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in the region.

According to the Hindustan Times on May 7, Rubio asked both countries to keep communication channels open and to engage diplomatically instead of militarily. The U.S. is said to be closely monitoring the situation, which has raised global concerns over stability in South Asia.

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, reportedly defended India's recent strikes during his discussion with Rubio, reiterating that the operations targeted what India claims were militant bases across the border in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's mission to the United Nations has notified the UN Security Council of India's strikes and asserted Islamabad's right to respond. The statement framed India's action as a violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and warned of consequences.

Pakistani officials have maintained that they reserve the right to defend their territory. The rhetoric has heightened concerns over the possibility of a broader military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Diplomatic observers say this standoff highlights the fragile peace between the two countries and the importance of third-party mediation. The United Nations and other global actors may need to play a more active role in de-escalating the crisis.

While both sides stand firm in their narratives, the international community continues to call for restraint, fearing that further aggression could lead to regional instability with far-reaching consequences.

