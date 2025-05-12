US Supreme Court Orders Resumption Of Afghan Refugee Cases Starting May 12

The U.S. Supreme Court judge has directed the Trump administration to resume processing Afghan refugee immigration cases as of May 12. This ruling includes programs like the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), resettlement initiatives, and travel approvals for refugees.

Shawn VanDiver, head of the Afghan Evac, celebrated the ruling as a significant victory for America's Afghan allies. He stressed that if the Trump administration complies, this will mark a meaningful step forward.

The Supreme Court's order specifically demands the cancellation of the suspension on accepting refugees under the U.S. immigration program. This decision is set to go into effect from May 12. The court emphasized that the administration should begin processing cases immediately.

Furthermore, the ruling mandates the resumption of refugee processing at all levels, including U.S. embassies, reinstating funding, access to structures, and restoring contracts related to refugee assistance programs.

Additionally, the Trump administration has been ordered to begin the relocation and transfer of refugees under protection, starting with expired medical and security clearance certificates. This is a critical aspect of the broader resumption process.

Starting on May 19, the U.S. government must inform all refugees under its protection that their cases are being reinstated and actively moving forward. This order underscores the urgency of re-engaging with the refugee resettlement process.

The ruling further mandates that the U.S. government facilitates travel and medical examinations for refugees through the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The process should be re-established as soon as possible to ensure the smooth flow of operations.

Finally, the administration is required to support independent travel and medical procedures for refugees, ensuring that individuals are free to continue their journey to the U.S. without hindrance.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision comes after President Donald Trump, in January of this year, issued executive orders suspending all refugee admissions, transfers, and resettlement processes. However, it remains unclear whether the Trump administration will comply with the court's order. The White House has not yet commented on the matter.

This ruling marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate surrounding U.S. immigration and refugee policies. While the court's decision is a significant win for Afghan refugees, its implementation remains uncertain, especially given the administration's previous stance on immigration.

The outcome will likely have a lasting impact on U.S. refugee policy, particularly concerning Afghan allies, and may influence future legal challenges and political negotiations regarding refugee resettlement.

