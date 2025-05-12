Araghchi To Visit New Delhi Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Thursday, May 8, to attend the Iran-India Joint Commission meeting.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, Araghchi will represent Tehran at the session aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iran and India across economic, political, and regional dimensions.

The meeting comes just one day after India launched rocket strikes into Pakistani territory, which provoked strong condemnation from Islamabad. The growing border conflict has raised fears of further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Iran, which maintains close ties with both countries, has expressed willingness to mediate. Tehran said it stands ready to play a constructive role in easing tensions and fostering dialogue.

Araghchi previously visited Islamabad, where he held talks with senior Pakistani officials about regional peace. During that visit, he reaffirmed Iran's commitment to promoting understanding and de-escalation between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Araghchi has stated that Iran, as a neighboring country with deep ties to both sides, views regional stability in South Asia as a priority and is prepared to assist in any efforts that could bring the two sides closer.

Iran's balanced diplomatic relations with India and Pakistan-spanning political, security, and trade sectors-position it as a potential broker in regional peace efforts.

With growing concerns over cross-border hostilities in Kashmir, Tehran's diplomatic outreach underscores the urgency for de-escalation and renewed dialogue to avoid wider conflict in the region.

