Over 2,500 Rare Birds Rescued And Released In Herat, Afghanistan

The Herat Department of Environmental Protection has announced that over 2,500 rare and wild birds, which were illegally hunted, have been rescued and returned to nature over the past year.

Environmental officials in Herat Province have reported increased efforts to protect rare bird and animal species. Hamed Elham, Director of Communications and Public Awareness at the Herat Environmental Department, stated that the birds were confiscated from local poachers and informal markets.

He added that these birds belonged to endangered and vulnerable species. After receiving temporary shelter and medical care, they were reintroduced into their natural habitats. Elham noted that many of the rescued birds had been kept by wildlife traffickers for illegal sale.

The Herat environmental authority stressed that hunting of any wild birds or animals in the province is strictly prohibited, and violators will face legal action. Experts warn that continued illegal hunting poses a serious threat to ecological balance and the survival of local biodiversity.

Due to its unique geographical position, Afghanistan is home to a wide variety of rare birds and wildlife. However, decades of war, economic instability, poor enforcement, and rising illegal poaching have severely endangered the country's biodiversity. In recent years, environmental agencies have stepped up conservation efforts through public awareness campaigns, strict regulations, and collaboration with local communities.

These ongoing initiatives aim not only to protect wildlife but also to restore Afghanistan's rich natural heritage. Environmental advocates emphasize that long-term success will require sustained government support, public cooperation, and stronger legal enforcement to safeguard the country's remaining ecosystems.

