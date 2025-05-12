Trump Urges India And Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions

In light of escalating military clashes between India and Pakistan, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an immediate halt to violence and urged both nations to resolve their disputes peacefully. His remarks came shortly after India launched strikes on nine alleged militant targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Trump described the situation as“horrible” during a press briefing, emphasizing that the United States maintains good relations with both countries. He expressed hope that Washington could play a constructive role in de-escalating the conflict.“If I can help bring this to an end, I will be there,” he stated.

The tensions were triggered by an armed attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, India, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. In response, India blamed Pakistan-based militant groups and initiated“Operation Sindoor” to neutralize terrorist infrastructure across the border.

The U.S. president highlighted the historical backdrop of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, noting that both have endured decades of conflict.“They've been at odds for a long time. I hope this ends quickly,” Trump said, reiterating his support for diplomatic engagement.

Washington has traditionally played a balancing act in South Asia, supplying military aid to both India and Pakistan while promoting regional stability. The U.S. State Department continues to call for restraint and supports backchannel diplomacy to prevent a broader regional conflict.

Analysts say Trump's statement reflects Washington's strategic interest in preventing a full-blown war in South Asia, a region of significant geopolitical importance. Both India and Pakistan possess nuclear capabilities, and renewed hostilities risk global ramifications.

Efforts by the United States, along with other global powers such as the United Nations and the European Union, are expected to intensify in the coming days to broker peace and encourage both governments to return to dialogue. A peaceful resolution remains crucial not only for South Asia but for international security as a whole.

