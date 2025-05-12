Judge Orders Trump Administration To Admit Approximately 12,000 Refugees

A U.S. federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to immediately process the cases of 12,000 refugees who were granted travel permits before January 20, 2025. This decision follows a legal challenge from refugee rights organizations.

The court warned that if the Trump administration does not begin processing travel arrangements and security clearance extensions by May 12, it will face judicial sanctions. Refugee advocacy groups have raised concerns that any further delay will weaken resettlement infrastructure and put the lives of thousands of people at risk.

The organizations argued that many of these refugees, including Afghan allies of the U.S. government, are currently in precarious and unsafe situations. They urged that these individuals be allowed to travel as soon as possible to ensure their safety.

The plaintiffs further contended that the suspension of the refugee resettlement program by President Trump had led to the illegal and cruel halting of their resettlement process. They called for immediate action to resume processing these cases.

In its ruling, the judge emphasized that the Trump administration must include all refugees who had received travel authorization before the executive order and refrain from imposing any further limitations on its execution.

The court's order clearly states,“The U.S. government cannot rewrite this directive at its discretion. Full and immediate implementation of resettlement services and legal assistance is mandatory.”

This ruling marks a critical moment in the ongoing battle over U.S. immigration policies, with significant implications for the future of refugee resettlement under the Trump administration. Advocates for refugees hope the ruling will prompt swift action to provide safety and support to those in dire need.

