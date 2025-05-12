Explosion In Lahore After Indian Drone Downed, Tensions Escalate Between India And Pakistan

Pakistani media reports indicate that the country's air defense system shot down several Indian drones that had entered its airspace early Thursday, May 8 over Lahore, Sialkot, and other areas in Punjab and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Security sources told Dawn News that the drones, primarily surveillance models, and some possibly of the Harop suicide type, were advancing deep into Pakistan's territory.

The Pakistani military confirmed that its advanced HQ-9BP air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the incoming drones.

Geo News also reported an explosion heard in the Walton area of Lahore, believed to be the result of a drone being shot down near Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In the wake of these incidents, airports in Lahore and Sialkot were temporarily closed for security concerns, and Pakistan's airspace was shut down until further notice.

Express Tribune quoted a Pakistani military spokesperson stating that India's actions were a“flagrant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty” and emphasized that Islamabad reserves the right to respond at an appropriate time and place.

This escalation follows India's recent missile strikes during“Operation Sandoor” and the ongoing tensions surrounding Kashmir. The situation reflects the increasingly volatile dynamics between India and Pakistan, with both countries continuing to engage in aggressive military actions amid long-standing territorial disputes.



- ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram - ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram Image/AFP.-