Four Pakistani Airports Shut Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

On Thursday, May 8, security concerns led to the temporary closure of both Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and Sialkot International Airport, located near the India-Pakistan border. The Sialkot airport authorities announced the suspension of all flights until further notice on the same day via their Facebook page.

Sialkot International Airport is situated just 48 kilometers from the border with Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. The closure follows heightened security measures in the region due to ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, reports from Sama TV, citing airport sources, confirmed that Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore also suspended operations until noon on Thursday. This closure came shortly after India's missile attacks on Pakistan the previous day, further escalating the situation.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) announced on Wednesday, May 7, that it had partially opened the airspace over Pakistan's cities, excluding Lahore, for commercial flights. However, a few flight routes to Allama Iqbal Airport would remain restricted until Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reports revealed that on Thursday, May 8, the country's air defense system shot down several Indian drones that entered its airspace, including surveillance and potential suicide drones. The drones were advancing deep into Pakistan's territory, including over Lahore, Sialkot, and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

In response, Pakistan's military successfully intercepted the drones using its HQ-9BP air defense systems. An explosion was reported in Lahore's Walton area, believed to be caused by a downed drone. Following these incidents, airports in Lahore and Sialkot were temporarily closed for security reasons, and Pakistan's airspace was shut down.

Flight tracking website, FlightRadar24, indicated that no aircraft were present at either Lahore or Sialkot airports at the time. Additionally, the website showed ongoing flights over cities such as Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Karachi, while the airspace over Lahore remained closed.

The escalation in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors has caused significant disruptions to air travel and further fueled diplomatic disputes.

These recent developments underline the fragility of relations between India and Pakistan, and the potential for further conflict if tensions continue to rise. The closure of critical airports and the restrictions on air traffic serve as a reminder of the broader geopolitical implications of regional instability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram