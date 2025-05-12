Pakistan Downs 12 Indian Drones Amid Escalating Tensions

In a press briefing held Thursday, May 8, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, announced that the country's air defense units successfully intercepted and shot down 12 Indian drones in various parts of Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson, the drones primarily for surveillance, though some possibly offensive-were neutralized over Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Karachi, Chor, Rawalpindi, and Attock. He emphasized that Pakistan's high-precision air defense systems, including the HQ-9BP, were used effectively in the operation.

Major General Chaudhry described India's actions as a“flagrant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty” and warned that the Pakistani military reserves the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing. He reiterated that Pakistan remains fully prepared to defend its airspace against further aggression.

According to Dawn News, one of the drones was intercepted near Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport, leading to a loud explosion and the temporary suspension of flight operations at both Lahore and Sialkot airports. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed the suspension of air traffic at the two airports.

These confrontations mark a sharp escalation in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, particularly in the wake of India's recent“Operation Sandoor” and ongoing cross-border skirmishes in the Kashmir region. Both countries have traded accusations and military strikes in recent weeks.

Observers warn that the rising hostilities could spiral further if diplomatic channels fail to de-escalate the situation. International bodies including the United Nations and the OIC have called for restraint and a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

The Pakistani government has urged the international community to take notice of what it calls India's“provocative behavior” and help mediate efforts to avoid a broader regional crisis. Meanwhile, civil aviation in Pakistan remains on alert, and defense forces continue to monitor Indian movements closely.

