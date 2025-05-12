Indian Foreign Secretary: Pakistan's Ministers Are Best Spokepersons For Their Terror Links

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing the media on Thursday, delivered a pointed critique of Pakistan's role in recent terror attacks in India's Pahalgam and the subsequent escalation along the border, using unequivocal language to rebut Islamabad's claims and set the record straight.

“I want to invite your attention to the involvement of the group calling itself in these attacks. I pointed this out yesterday that The Resistance Front group is a known front for the well-known Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group has been reported earlier.

I mentioned to you about the Indian authorities providing information to the UN 1267 Sanctions Monitoring Committee. And, in fact, we are going to be meeting with the team again very soon and we will be providing an update to the information that we have provided earlier,” Vikram Misri, Indian Foreign Secretary said on Thursday.

Joined by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh in the briefing on Operation Sindoor in New Delhi, Misri emphasized that India's pre-emt actions were strictly in response to terror escalations originating from Pakistan, particularly the Pahalgam attack.” He stated,“Our intention has not been to escalate matters. We are only responding to the original escalations, as I said. And our response has been targeted, precise, controlled and measured. No military targets have been selected. Only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit.”

He also addressed widespread misinformation, saying,“There is a lot of unfounded disinformation and fabrication that has come from across the border, and I would just like to use this opportunity to set the records straight on some of these issues.”

Misri challenged Pakistan's denials of harboring terrorists, referencing public admissions by Pakistani officials:“Both the Defence Minister and the former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, I think, they have done a more eloquent job of this than I could ever do in terms of describing their country's implication in international terrorism and their involvement in housing these kinds of groups.”

Citing past attacks, Misri highlighted the lack of progress in investigations into the 2008 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks despite extensive evidence shared with Pakistan.“Cases were registered, but you are all aware that these cases have not progressed despite the formation of judicial teams etc., and Pakistan has consistently stonewalled all efforts to move the investigation along.”

He accused Pakistan of using evidence to shield terrorists:“There is reason to believe that Pakistan uses the evidence that we provide only to cover its tracks, and in fact defend the terrorists who we are looking for, and obstruct the path of investigation.”

On civilian casualties, Misri refuted Pakistan's claims, stating,“We have made the point very clearly that all attacks on the morning of 7th May were against carefully selected terrorist infrastructure, terrorist targets. It is not clear to us, in fact, seeing some of the coverage of the after effects of these strikes, including the funerals for the terrorists that were held yesterday ... I think a lot of you have seen the reports and the coverage in the media.”

He further stated,“As far as we are concerned, the individuals eliminated at these facilities were terrorists. Giving terrorists state funerals may be a practice in Pakistan. It doesn't seem to make much sense to us.”

Misri also rejected allegations that India targeted religious sites:“Pakistan has also claimed that India deliberately attacked religious sites. This is completely false. Again, I have made it clear that the targets were terrorist infrastructure, terrorist facilities, and locations connected clearly with incidents of cross-border terrorism into India. And it is in fact Pakistan that is misusing religious sites as a cover to in fact radicalize, direct, and indoctrinate and train terrorists.”

He further accused Pakistan of targeting civilians, especially the Sikh community:“In fact, contrary to what Pakistan is claiming, yesterday Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, hitting a Gurdwara in Poonch and the homes of Sikh community members which came under attack. And we know that at least three individuals were killed in that particular attack.”

Misri detailed the toll of recent Pakistani attacks:“In fact, since yesterday morning, a total of 16 civilians have been killed, and 59 others have been injured in the attacks by Pakistan.”

He condemned Pakistan's attempt to frame the conflict in communal terms, referencing a recent speech by Pakistan's Army Chief and the religious profiling in the Pahalgam attack, declaring,“These nefarious designs will not be allowed to succeed in India. And it is to be noted that people from all faiths, all religions, all regions in India have unequivocally, not just in India, but around the world, have condemned these attacks.”

Speaking of the Indus Water Treaty, Misri said,”Pakistan's persistent refusal to respond to our request to enter into Government-to-Government negotiations on the modification of the treaty is in a sense itself a violation of the treaty. And, therefore, India has taken the step of putting the treaty in abeyance until Pakistan abjures irrevocably its support for cross-border terrorism.”

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram