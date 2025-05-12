Court Postpones Decision In Zahir Qadir's Case

A Kenyan court has deferred its decision in the extradition case of Zahir Qadir, the former deputy speaker of Afghanistan's House of Representatives, who appeared for a second hearing today in Nairobi. The court did not issue a ruling and announced that proceedings would continue on May 13, when a decision on the U.S. extradition request is expected.

Qadir was arrested three weeks ago in Nairobi, shortly after attempting to reserve a room at the Safari Park Hotel. He had been in the Kenyan capital for less than 24 hours when he was detained. According to the BBC, which first reported the story, the charges against him relate to alleged drug and weapons trafficking to the United States.

In court today, Qadir appeared in traditional Afghan dress, and observers noted that his appearance had visibly changed compared to his public image before the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021. More than 20 people were present at the hearing.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Qadir's lawyer Omega Ochieng told the BBC that his client had traveled to Kenya from Afghanistan for business and intended to return home.“This is a legal process that offers every individual a fair opportunity to respond before an extradition order can be issued,” he said.“The court has the right to reject the U.S. request, especially if we can provide sufficient documentation.”

Qadir's legal team argues that the case is politically motivated.“We believe he is being targeted for his outspoken criticism of the U.S. during the previous Afghan administration,” said Ochieng.“This is why we strongly oppose his extradition.”

So far, U.S. authorities have not publicly disclosed the evidence behind the charges or the reason for the extradition request. If granted, Qadir would be transferred to the United States and reportedly tried in a federal court in New York.

Qadir, a prominent figure in Afghan politics and security, is the son of Haji Abdul Qadir, a former anti-Taliban commander and vice president of Afghanistan's transitional government, who was assassinated in Kabul in 2002. Zahir Qadir previously served as a commander in Afghanistan's border police before being elected to parliament in 2010 and later becoming deputy speaker in 2012.

During the rise of ISIS in eastern Afghanistan, Qadir was known for leading offensives against the group in Nangarhar province. In one widely criticized incident, fighters affiliated with him publicly executed five ISIS members. Qadir later defended the act as retaliation, saying,“War is not a place for distributing sweets.”

The case currently under review at the Milimani Law Courts is being closely watched by the Afghan diaspora and legal observers. It marks the first time a senior former Afghan lawmaker has faced possible extradition from an African country at the request of the United States.

The outcome of the next hearing on May 13 could determine whether Qadir will be transferred to U.S. custody-or be released.

