India Reports Strikes On Military Bases, Pakistan Denies Involvement

On May 8, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan issued an official statement categorically denying Indian media reports that accused Pakistan of launching coordinated attacks on Pathankot, Jaisalmer, and Srinagar. The Pakistani government described these claims as“baseless and irresponsible,” asserting that they were“entirely unfounded, politically motivated, and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan.”

The Ministry's statement further criticized what it described as a“repeated pattern of leveling accusations against Pakistan without any credible investigation,” which it said reflects a deliberate strategy“to manufacture a pretext for aggression and to further destabilize the region.” Islamabad warned that such actions“not only further endanger regional peace but also reveal a disturbing willingness to exploit misinformation for political and military ends.”

Calling on the international community to intervene, the statement urged global actors“to take serious note of this dangerous behavior and to counsel India toward restraint and responsibility.” It concluded by reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to peace and regional stability:“Pakistan remains vigilant and firmly committed to peace, but it will not be deterred by attempts to provoke, intimidate, or mislead and reserves the right to respond to acts of aggression. These allegations are rejected in the strongest possible terms.”

The denials come at a time of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Reports from international media, including Reuters and The Guardian, indicate that both nations have accused each other of aerial incursions and missile strikes over the past 48 hours. Pakistan reported the interception of at least 25 Indian drones over major cities, while Indian sources claim successful defense against an alleged Pakistani missile barrage. Civilian casualties have been reported on both sides, prompting urgent calls for de-escalation by the United States, China, and the European Union.

In the wake of the allegations and counter-accusations, diplomatic observers warn that the region stands at the edge of a serious military confrontation.“We are seeing a dangerous cycle of provocation and retaliation that could easily spiral beyond control,” said a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.“Both governments must pursue diplomatic channels immediately.”

The Pakistani government's forceful rejection of Indian accusations underscores the ongoing volatility and mistrust that continue to define bilateral relations between the two countries. It also highlights the critical need for third-party mediation to prevent miscalculations that could escalate into a wider conflict.

Ultimately, sustainable peace will depend not only on curbing military escalations but also on addressing the root causes of conflict through transparent dialogue, regional cooperation, and an unwavering commitment to international norms. Until then, the risk of misinformation leading to missteps remains dangerously high.

