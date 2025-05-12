Israel Threatens Action Against Iran Similar To Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stern warning to Iran on Thursday, May 8, threatening military action similar to Israel's operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The statement came shortly after a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Houthi rebels in Yemen, who had threatened to continue their attacks on Israel.

Katz emphasized Israel's ability to defend itself against any threat, stating that Israel has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity to protect its sovereignty and will continue to do so in the future.“Israel has the capability to defend itself against any threat and enemy, as it has shown in the past and will show in the future,” he asserted.

The Defense Minister also warned that if the Houthis persist in launching missile attacks on Israel, they would pay a“heavy price.” He assured that the Israeli military is prepared for any operation to counter such threats.

Highlighting Iran's support for the Houthis, Katz declared that the Iranian proxy system was crumbling, and the“axis of evil” was falling apart. He pointed out that Iranian leaders, who fund and arm the Houthis, are directly responsible for these actions.

Katz further escalated the rhetoric by stating,“What we have done in Beirut with Hezbollah, in Gaza with Hamas, in Damascus with Assad, and in Yemen with the Houthis, we will do in Tehran with the Islamic Republic.” His comments reflect Israel's ongoing stance of confronting perceived threats from Iranian-backed groups across the region.

The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, alongside the ongoing conflicts in the region, signal a possible increase in military activity. Katz's statements suggest that Israel is preparing for further confrontations, should Iran continue its support for groups hostile to Israel's security.

The situation remains fluid, and the potential for broader regional conflict looms large, raising concerns about the future of peace and stability in the Middle East.

