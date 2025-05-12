China And Russia Emphasize Expanding Cooperation For Stability In Afghanistan

In a joint declaration, China and Russia have emphasized the expansion of bilateral and regional cooperation to support Afghanistan's stability and reconstruction efforts.

Following Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Moscow, the two global powers issued a joint statement underscoring the importance of collaboration on Afghan affairs. Both nations expressed hope that Afghanistan would evolve into an independent, neutral, drug-free, united, and peaceful country.

The statement further highlighted the constructive role of regional mechanisms and platforms such as the Foreign Ministers' Meetings of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries, the Moscow Format, the China-Russia-Iran-Pakistan Quadrilateral Group, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). These platforms are seen as instrumental in supporting a political resolution to the Afghan crisis.

Chinese and Russian officials welcomed the joint efforts of these regional frameworks to align perspectives and promote stability in Afghanistan. They also urged the broader international community to play a more active role within these dialogue mechanisms to address the country's ongoing challenges.

Since the withdrawal of foreign forces and the subsequent political transformation in Afghanistan in 2021, the role of regional countries in addressing Afghanistan's political, security, and economic issues has grown significantly. China and Russia, both concerned about the spread of extremism, border instability, and narcotics trafficking, are seeking to leverage multilateral frameworks to shape Afghanistan's future trajectory.

China's engagement with Afghanistan is rooted in its broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which includes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that could potentially extend into Afghan territory. Ensuring security in Afghanistan is thus critical for Beijing's regional connectivity goals. Similarly, Russia sees Afghanistan as a key area for countering terrorism and drug trafficking that could impact Central Asia, a region of strategic importance to Moscow.

The joint declaration between China and Russia marks a renewed commitment to collective regional stability and reflects a shared understanding of the consequences of neglecting Afghanistan's fragile situation. Their collaboration not only aims at stabilizing Afghanistan but also at preventing the spillover of security threats across Eurasia.

Moving forward, the success of these regional efforts will depend on sustained diplomatic engagement, inclusive governance within Afghanistan, and constructive involvement from the broader international community. Only through coordinated action can the vision of a peaceful and self-reliant Afghanistan become a reality.

