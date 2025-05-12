Russia Displays Iranian Drones Used In Ukraine War At Victory Day Parade

In a first, Russia publicly displayed military drones used in the Ukraine conflict-including Iran's Shahed-136-during its Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square. The event marked the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and was attended by President Vladimir Putin and leaders from allied nations.

According to Russia's state broadcaster Channel One, drones on display included the Iranian-designed Shahed-136-renamed“Geran-2” in Russia-and the domestically produced Lancet drone. These unmanned aerial vehicles have played a critical role in Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.

The Geran-2, a loitering munition originally developed in Iran, has been deployed to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Military analysts note its low cost and long range make it an effective tool for disrupting essential services deep within Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of using these drones to target civilian buildings in major cities-an allegation the Kremlin denies. Moscow insists its drone strikes are strictly limited to military or logistics-related targets.

The Lancet drone, produced by Russian company ZALA Aero, is also a loitering munition used for both reconnaissance and attack missions. Reports suggest it has successfully destroyed several Ukrainian military assets, including tanks and a fighter jet.

The decision to showcase drones like the Geran-2 in a high-profile public parade highlights Russia's intent to project military resilience and technological capability amid international sanctions and battlefield challenges in Ukraine. Experts believe it also signals closer military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, despite widespread condemnation from Western powers.

With the use of kamikaze drones reshaping the battlefield, Russia's public embrace of these weapons underscores a growing trend in modern warfare. As both Ukraine and Russia increasingly rely on drone strikes, international attention is turning to the ethical, legal, and strategic consequences of these evolving technologies.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram