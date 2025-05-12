Pakistan Issues Strong Warning To India After Missile Strikes On Key Airbases

MENAFN - Khaama Press) The Government of Pakistan has issued a strong statement accusing India of launching missile strikes on three of its key military installations: Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Shorkot Airbase, and Murid Airbase. The statement followed the circulation of widely shared video footage on social media showing explosions near Nur Khan Airbase, raising concerns about a possible escalation in military tensions between the two neighboring countries.

According to Pakistan's Ministry of Defense, the country's air defense systems intercepted and neutralized the missiles, preventing any casualties or damage.“Alhamdulillah, no loss of life or property has occurred,” the statement read. It further added,“India should now brace itself for Pakistan's response,” asserting that the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country's sovereignty and national security.

The situation comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with both sides trading accusations following a recent flare-up along the Line of Control. Indian officials have previously accused Pakistan of harboring militant groups allegedly responsible for attacks on Indian soil. In response, India carried out airstrikes earlier this week targeting what it described as militant infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

While India has not issued an official statement regarding the missile strike allegations, the developments have drawn international concern. Analysts warn that any further escalation between the two nuclear-armed countries could have far-reaching consequences for regional peace and stability.

As of now, the full details of the incident remain unclear, and independent verification of the missile strikes has not been confirmed. Both countries maintain heightened military readiness, and the international community has called for restraint and dialogue to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram