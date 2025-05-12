US Secretary Of State Rubio Urges De-Escalation Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in diplomatic outreach to both nations, emphasizing the need for de-escalation and offering U.S. assistance in facilitating constructive dialogue.

On May 9, 2025, Secretary Rubio held a phone conversation with Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, urging both countries to pursue de-escalation strategies to prevent further conflict. He expressed the U.S. willingness to assist in initiating constructive talks to avoid future conflicts.

Earlier in the week, Secretary Rubio also spoke separately with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reiterating the importance of de-escalation and encouraging Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups.

The U.S. administration, while advocating for peace, has clarified its stance on direct involvement. Vice President JD Vance stated that the U.S. would not intervene in the conflict, emphasizing that it is“fundamentally none of our business.”

President Donald Trump has also expressed his desire for a swift de-escalation between the two nations, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noting the President's understanding of the longstanding tensions between India and Pakistan.

As the situation remains volatile, the international community continues to monitor developments closely, urging both nations to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation.

