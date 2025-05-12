FIFA has announced the establishment of an Afghanistan women's football team in exile to participate in friendly matches. The announcement was made on Friday, May 9th, as part of FIFA's new strategy to support Afghanistan women's football. This initiative aims to provide a platform for female players living abroad, allowing them to represent their country in international matches. However, this measure does not yet address the request from Afghan female footballers for official recognition as the national team of Afghanistan and participation in World Cup qualifiers or the Asian Championship.

The creation of this team comes in response to the complete cessation of women's sports in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power. Afghanistan women, including football players, have been banned from participating in any form of sports under the current regime in teh country. Afghanistan women's national football team was last active in official competitions in 2018, before being effectively disbanded under the Taliban's rule.

FIFA emphasized that the formation of an exiled team aligns with the organization's commitment to combatting discrimination and promoting women's football globally. In their statement, FIFA clarified that they are directly in contact with the players and are working to ensure that the team's activities commence as soon as possible, despite the challenging circumstances.

This move reflects FIFA's ongoing support for Afghan female athletes, particularly in light of the barriers they face due to the political situation in their home country. The creation of the exiled team represents a temporary but significant step toward preserving Afghan women's participation in football while advocating for their rights in the broader global context.

Despite the suspension of women's sports under the Taliban, the Afghanistan Football Federation, an official FIFA member, has not been suspended by FIFA. This highlights the organization's nuanced approach, acknowledging the challenges faced by women without penalizing the federation for the political climate in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, FIFA's initiative is a positive step forward in giving Afghanistan female footballers a platform, it does not fully address the broader issue of the team's official recognition and their participation in major international competitions. The formation of a team in exile represents a temporary solution, but it underscores the need for continued advocacy and international pressure on the Afghanistan authorities to reinstate women's sports.

