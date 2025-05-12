India Strikes Three Pakistani Airbases

On the morning of Saturday, May 10, 2025, Pakistan alleged that three of its key airbases-Nur Khan, Murid, and Rafiqui-were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. The claim, widely reported by Pakistani media and confirmed by the Pakistan military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, triggered a rapid military and civil aviation response. The Pakistan Airport Authority subsequently announced the closure of national airspace for all civilian traffic until 4 p.m. that day.

According to Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV News, the military immediately launched a counter-attack in response to what it called“Indian aggression.” Although Pakistan acknowledged that multiple bases were targeted, Lt. Gen. Chaudhry insisted that all Pakistan Air Force assets remained unharmed. Meanwhile, the Indian government extended its flight suspension at 32 domestic airports until May 15, reflecting the seriousness of the developing conflict.

In the early hours of Friday night, Pakistan reportedly conducted a wave of retaliatory drone strikes on 26 locations across India-from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. These strikes marked the second consecutive night of hostilities. The Indian Ministry of Defence stated that all critical infrastructure, including airports and air bases, remained secure due to effective countermeasures by Indian air defense systems.

On Thursday evening, Indian defense forces had intercepted at least eight Pakistani missiles aimed at border regions, particularly near the strategically vital Jammu airport. These preemptive interceptions underscored the heightened alert level in India and its preparedness to defend against aerial threats. Reports suggest that Pakistan may have used Turkish-origin drones in its operations, although official confirmation remains pending.

India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, emphasized that the nation's unity in the face of aggression serves as a formidable deterrent. He accused Pakistan of miscalculating India's resolve and warned that continued provocations would be met with decisive responses. The situation remains fluid, with both countries bracing for further developments amid international calls for restraint.

The rapidly escalating air skirmishes between India and Pakistan reflect a dangerous shift in regional security dynamics. With both nations engaging in high-intensity aerial operations, the potential for further escalation remains high unless diplomatic channels are urgently activated.

