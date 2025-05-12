Khalilzad Warns Of Dangerous Escalation In India-Pakistan Tensions

Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, has expressed grave concern over the escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. He described the recent developments as“very worrisome” and warned that the situation has entered a dangerously volatile phase.

Khalilzad stated on social media platform X on Saturday, May 10, regarding the ongoing military exchanges between the two nuclear-armed nations. He pointed out that both countries have now targeted each other's vital military infrastructure, which significantly heightens the risk of further escalation.

The former diplomat stressed that if these hostilities continue, they could have severe regional and international consequences. Khalilzad called for diplomatic solutions to be prioritized to avert a broader conflict, urging all parties to pursue peaceful negotiations rather than military actions.

This warning from Khalilzad comes amid increasing military clashes between India and Pakistan, where both nations have recently targeted each other's military facilities with missile strikes. The intensity of the conflict has alarmed the international community, which is now fearing the potential for a large-scale regional war.

The longstanding tension between the two countries, particularly over the disputed Kashmir region, has often sparked violence and instability in South Asia. Both nations have nuclear capabilities, which only increases the risks associated with the current military standoff.

As the situation unfolds, global diplomats and security analysts are monitoring the developments closely, urging both India and Pakistan to de-escalate and return to dialogue to prevent any further deterioration in their relations.

