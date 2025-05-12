Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, seven of the 12 member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) came together in New Delhi to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the World War II 1941–1945.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, who served as Chief Guest in the celebration in a message shared on X, emphasized the enduring significance of the victory over fascism in 1945, noting,“The contribution that Indians made to this defining event is well known. Today is an occasion for hope and optimism, underpinned by the conviction that international cooperation is even more important now than before”.

The assembly included senior officials from India, Members of Parliament, ambassadors of several nations and military attachés from Iran, Uzbekistan, and other countries, as well as prominent figures from political, business, social, religious, scientific, and cultural communities. Russian compatriots and representatives of the mass media were also present, underscoring the event's broad diplomatic and societal reach. China's Ambassador Xu Feihong was also seen in the celebration in New Delhi.

In his welcome address, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov highlighted the sacred significance of the Great Victory for Russia and the peoples of the former Soviet Union, recalling the immense sacrifice of 27 million Soviet lives. He also paid tribute to the Indian soldiers and officers who fought alongside the Allies. IThe annual May 9 commemoration of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II stands as one of the most significant event for Russia and CIS countries, which was attended by prominent world leaders such as Xi Jinping this time.

A highlight of the evening was the performance by the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy. Approximately 45 Russian performers, including both civilians and naval personnel, captivated the audience with wartime compositions, culminating in a festive fireworks display.

The CIS was created in December 1991, immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus signed the Belavezha Accords, declaring the Soviet Union dissolved and establishing the CIS.

