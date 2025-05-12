Breaking: Ceasefire Violations Erupt Hours After India-Pakistan Truce India Issues Stern Warning

“For the last few hours there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan (DGMOs). This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very, very serious notice of these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the international border as well as the line of control”.

The truce, brokered after days of deadly escalation and international mediation, was meant to halt hostilities on land, air, and sea, with further talks scheduled for May 12 between the military leaders of both nations.

Indian officials have reiterated their commitment to a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism and warned that any further violations will be met with a robust military response. The situation remains tense, with the armed forces on high alert and ongoing search operations in sensitive sectors.

This comes after the US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan agreed to a“full and immediate ceasefire” after U.S. mediation, ending four days of intense military hostilities.

The ceasefire, effective from 5 PM local time, followed talks between both nations' DGMOs. Trump praised India and Pakistan for using“common sense and great intelligence” to de-escalate tensions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram