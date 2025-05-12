Trump Calls Trade Talks With China Constructive

U.S. President Donald Trump described the recent trade negotiations with China as“constructive and friendly,” referring to the dialogue as a“complete reset” of economic relations between the two global powers. The high-level meeting, held behind closed doors, has been regarded as a pivotal moment in efforts to recalibrate the bilateral trade framework.

The talks took place on Saturday, May 10, in Geneva at the residence of the Swiss ambassador. Key participants included U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamison Greer, who met with He Lifeng, China's Vice Premier. Their discussions focused on longstanding tariff disputes and broader economic cooperation.

In a message posted on the Truth Social platform, President Trump stated that the United States is committed to gaining greater access to the Chinese market for American businesses. He emphasized that“significant progress has been made” and indicated optimism for future developments.

Currently, the United States imposes tariffs as high as 245% on certain Chinese imports, a retaliatory measure that has prompted China to enforce its own duties of up to 125% on U.S. goods. These steep tariffs have strained trade flows and heightened geopolitical tensions over the past few years.

U.S. officials noted that the primary objective of the Geneva meeting was to reduce friction in bilateral trade relations. However, they maintained that any rollback of tariffs by the White House will only occur if China offers concrete concessions, particularly regarding market access and regulatory transparency.

The negotiations are expected to continue on Sunday, May 11, with both sides aiming to narrow their differences. While no formal agreement has been announced, the tone of the talks has raised hopes for a potential thaw in economic hostilities.

Analysts suggest that sustained dialogue and mutual compromise will be essential for restoring long-term stability in U.S.-China economic relations. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, past efforts at trade détente have often faltered due to political constraints on both sides.

A successful outcome in the ongoing negotiations could pave the way for a broader strategic understanding, not only easing tariff burdens but also reinforcing global economic confidence. As global supply chains remain fragile in a post-pandemic world, collaboration between the world's two largest economies carries far-reaching implications.

