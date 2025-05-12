Putin Agrees To Unconditional Direct Talks With Ukraine On May 15

This development follows a call by European leaders meeting in Kyiv for direct talks and an“unconditional” 30-day ceasefire, which is set to begin on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is ready to resume direct talks with Ukraine without any preconditions. In a press briefing on Saturday, May 10, held at the Kremlin, Putin emphasized that Moscow is open to engaging in negotiations with Kyiv to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Putin's statement comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its third year, with diplomatic efforts to end the conflict having so far failed. Despite ongoing international pressure and calls for peace talks, there has been little progress in finding common ground between the two countries.

The Russian president added that Moscow is willing to reach a political solution to the crisis, but he noted that the decision to reinitiate talks lies with Ukraine. This indicates a shift in Russia's stance, suggesting an openness to discussions, although the terms of such talks remain unclear.

Previously, several rounds of negotiations were held with the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations. However, these talks broke down due to significant disagreements between Russia and Ukraine, particularly over the conditions for ending the war and the future status of contested territories.

The international community has watched the conflict closely, with calls for a negotiated end growing louder. However, both sides remain entrenched in their positions, with the situation showing few signs of resolution despite external diplomatic interventions.

While the prospect of direct negotiations offers a glimmer of hope for peace, analysts remain cautious. There is skepticism about whether the underlying issues, including territorial disputes and political differences, can be addressed through talks alone.

As the war continues, the humanitarian crisis deepens, and both Russia and Ukraine face mounting pressure from within and abroad to find a way to resolve the conflict. Whether this proposal for unconditional talks will lead to meaningful dialogue remains to be seen.

