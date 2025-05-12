Chess Banned In Afghanistan Due To Religious Restrictions

The interim administration of Afghanistan has officially banned chess, continuing its opposition to various forms of entertainment and sports in the country. According to the reports, the decision was made due to“religious considerations” and restrictions outlined by the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. This move places chess-related activities in Afghanistan on hold indefinitely.

Officials from the Ministry of Sports, confirmed the suspension of chess activities on Sunday, May 11, explaining that until suitable answers are found regarding religious concerns, the sport would remain prohibited. According to the reports, no activities related to chess would be allowed to resume without resolving these issues.

The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has taken further steps by dissolving the Afghanistan Chess Federation, labeling the game“haram” (forbidden) according to its interpretation of Islamic law. This decision follows a growing trend of restrictions on cultural, social, and sporting events since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan.

In the days leading up to the announcement, several chess players and enthusiasts reportedly sought permission and financial support from the Ministry of Sports to continue their activities. However, they were met with the news of the ban, further complicating their efforts to engage in the game.

Chess, once a popular intellectual sport in Afghanistan, had enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, with the national federation operating under the Ministry of Sports. The Taliban's recent stance reflects their broader strategy to limit cultural and recreational pursuits in the country, citing Islamic legal interpretations.

The ban on chess is another example of the Taliban's increasing restrictions on freedoms in Afghanistan. These limitations extend beyond sports to include cultural and educational activities, profoundly impacting Afghanistan society. It remains uncertain how long these policies will last or whether international pressure could reverse some of these decisions.

