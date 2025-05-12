Afghan Retirees In Kabul Hold Weekly Protests Over Unpaid Pensions

On Saturday, May 10, retired government employees once again protested in front of the Pension Treasury building, demanding their overdue pension payments. This marks the latest in a series of weekly protests, but the retirees say their grievances have been ignored by the authorities.

Despite repeated requests, the retirees claim that relevant Taliban institutions have not responded to their demands.

A retired teacher emphasized the financial burden they face, noting they have gone four years without pensions while struggling with rent, utility bills, and other living expenses. He criticized the authorities, saying that while a few days without paying electricity bills can lead to disconnection, his pension claims remain unmet.

Earlier this year, on March 6, retirees had gathered at the same location, clearly stating that they were not asking for charity but for the legal payments they are owed. They emphasized that the pension is a right, not a favor.

The retirees also claim that the Taliban had promised them multiple times that their pensions would be paid, but those promises have not been fulfilled. Although Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on January 1, 2023, calling for special courts to address pension issues, many retirees report that they are still waiting for their rights to be paid.

The issue of unpaid pensions remains a major concern for retired government employees, who continue to struggle with basic living expenses. The authorities have yet to provide a solution, and despite the issuance of orders, many retirees feel their situation has not improved. The ongoing protests serve as a reminder of the unmet promises made by the Taliban and the urgent need for action to resolve the issue.

