Chinese Envoy Invites Amir Khan Muttaqi For Official Visit To Beijing

In a recent meeting between Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Yue Xiaoyong, China's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, the Chinese diplomat extended an invitation for an official visit to China. Wiong urged Muttaqi to accept the invitation and travel to China later this month.

Zia Ahmad Takal, the Director of Public Relations at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the meeting and stated that the discussions primarily focused on strengthening political ties and enhancing economic cooperation between Kabul and Beijing. Both sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, underscoring mutual benefits.

According to the statement, the Chinese envoy emphasized China's ongoing support for Afghanistan at the international level and expressed Beijing's commitment to playing an active role in the country's economic development.

China has maintained a unique diplomatic approach, continuing its political and economic relations with Afghanistan even without officially recognizing the Taliban regime. Unlike many other nations, Beijing has opted not to sever ties and has shown keen interest in sectors like mining, infrastructure development, and energy projects.

Over the past few years, China's involvement in Afghanistan has steadily grown, with ongoing collaborations in key industries. The invitation for an official visit reflects China's long-term engagement in the region, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening ties with Afghanistan.

This comes as the Taliban have agreed with Pakistan and China to distance themselves from India and maintain relations at the level of diplomatic missions.

Meanwhile, a trilateral meeting between the Taliban and the special representatives of Pakistan and China took place in Kabul over the past two days.

