Breaking: Indian Military Claims Downed Pakistani Fighter, Warns Pak Of Uncalculated Escalation

In an emergency press briefing on Saturday evening in New Delhi Air Marshal AK Bharti confirmed, India has downed Pakistani fighter planes, without detailing further amid tensions of further escalation.

“We have the capacity to strike Karachi,“Indian military said, which has no intention to escalate from its side.

'Indian Navy deployed with capacity to strike at sea and land, including Karachi at a time and place of our choosing. This forced the Pakistani Navy to remain mostly in harbour or near port', Indian Navy Officials clarified.

India sent a hotline message to Pakistan on the violation of ceasefire yesterday by them, the Indian side said.

During the high-level briefing on Sunday joined by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti of Indian Airforce, Maj Gen SS Sharda of Indian Army, and Vice Admiral AN Pramod of Indian Navy, the Indian military unveiled images confirming the destruction of several key Pakistani military installations in recent operations. Among the targets were the Sukkur and Nur Khan airfields, both severely damaged by precision strikes, with Nur Khan-Pakistan's critical air mobility hub near Islamabad-suffering significant disruption to its strategic operations.

Satellite imagery released by intelligence experts further revealed substantial runway damage at the Sargodha air base, underscoring the effectiveness of India's targeted attacks on Pakistan's air infrastructure. In addition, Indian forces successfully neutralized air defence radar sites at Chunian and Pasrur, further degrading Pakistan's aerial surveillance and response capabilities.

The Indian military also reported the elimination of terror camps in Muridke through precision strikes, releasing images of the destroyed facilities to corroborate their claims. On the ground, Indian officials stated that Pakistan had lost between 35 and 40 military personnel along the Line of Control between May 7 and 10, reflecting the high cost of recent escalations These actions, according to Indian military spokespeople, were carried out with a focus on minimizing collateral damage while delivering a decisive response to recent provocations and cross-border attacks.

