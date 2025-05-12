New German Government Deports Four Afghan Asylum Seekers

German media have reported that the country's new government, led by Friedrich Merz, has taken swift action in line with its stricter immigration policy by identifying and deporting four Afghan asylum seekers at the Luxembourg border.

According to Deutsche Welle, the deportation took place on Saturday, May 10, just days after the new administration assumed office. The four individuals had previously submitted asylum applications in Greece and were intercepted at Germany's border with Luxembourg.

The asylum seekers, whose identities have not been disclosed, were processed under the Dublin Regulation, which allows EU countries to return migrants to the first member state where they applied for asylum. Consequently, Germany returned the individuals to Greece, the country where their asylum claims were initially registered.

Deutsche Welle, citing German officials, reported that the move is part of a broader strategy by the new government to reduce pressure on Germany's overwhelmed asylum system.

With over 2.5 million refugees, Germany ranks as the third-largest host country for asylum seekers globally. In recent years, the nation has faced mounting challenges, including strain on social infrastructure and growing public dissatisfaction with migration policies.

Tensions have further escalated following several attacks attributed to asylum seekers, notably a tragic incident in January 2025 in Aschaffenburg, where an Afghan asylum seeker fatally attacked a child. Such incidents have amplified calls for tougher immigration control measures.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced that the government will strengthen border controls by deploying additional border police and enhancing surveillance along land entry points to prevent unauthorized migration.

He also emphasized that while exceptions would be made for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children, the overarching policy will focus on rejecting asylum seekers at borders and accelerating deportation processes.

Germany's latest deportation of Afghan asylum seekers reflects a significant policy shift under Friedrich Merz's government, signaling a stricter stance on migration in response to domestic pressures and recent security concerns. While human rights organizations have warned against compromising the safety of vulnerable populations, the new administration appears committed to enforcing stricter border controls and revising its asylum protocols. The coming months will likely test the balance between Germany's humanitarian obligations and its domestic policy objectives.

