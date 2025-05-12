UK Unveils Tougher Visa Policies To Curb Migration

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that his government will soon implement stricter regulations aimed at reducing immigration and increasing control over foreign arrivals. The measures will be officially revealed alongside a new immigration bill set to be introduced on Monday, May 12.

The decision comes amidst growing support for the right-wing Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, which has seen a significant surge in recent opinion polls. The increase in pressure on the government has led to these new proposed immigration reforms.

In a statement, Starmer emphasized that every aspect of the immigration system-including work, education, and family reunification-will be reviewed. The government intends to reduce the number of immigrants, with tougher enforcement measures coming into effect.

One of the most notable changes is the increase in the waiting period for obtaining permanent residency and citizenship, which will now be extended from five years to ten years. This shift aligns with the government's goal to tighten access to British citizenship.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that work visas will only be granted to individuals holding a university-level qualification. Additionally, migrants entering the UK on a visa will not be eligible for public housing or social benefits, and adult dependents of immigrants must demonstrate basic proficiency in English.

Prime Minister Starmer underscored that these changes represent a complete break from previous immigration policies, with the intention of making residence in the UK a privilege to be earned rather than an automatic right. The new regulations reflect growing concerns over immigration and aim to regain public confidence in the country's border control systems.

As the government prepares to introduce these changes, it remains to be seen how they will impact both immigration levels and public perception. While some welcome the move to tighten borders, others worry about the long-term effects on the country's demographic and economic diversity.

