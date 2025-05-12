Land Commission Claims 3.9 Million Jeribs Of Grabbed Land Reclaimed

Mohammad Ismail Ghaznawi, a member of Afghanistan's Land Grabbing Prevention and Reclamation Commission, shared the commission's achievements in a recent press conference. Since its inception, the commission has identified 49.7 million jeribs of land, of which 3.9 million jeribs have been reclaimed.

The commission highlighted that in Kabul alone, 66,000 jeribs of seized land have been returned. The commission has also registered over 12.7 million jeribs of land, ensuring its preservation as government property.

In the same press conference, Ihsanullah Wasiq, the commission's secretary and head of the General Department of Taliban Cases at the Ministry of Justice, announced the establishment of a new ministry. The Ministry of Land and Reclamation of Seized Land has completed its initial stages and is currently under the responsibility of the Justice Minister. The ministry is expected to formally begin operations soon.

Furthermore, the commission revealed that 370,000 jeribs of land have been allocated for the New Kabul City project. Currently, four companies are involved in this large-scale project, which aims to further develop the capital.

There has been no transparency in the legal process regarding the reclamation of land by the Taliban. The procedures for returning these lands remain unclear, raising concerns about the fairness and accountability of the process.

Last year, the Taliban displaced residents from several districts in Kunduz and other northern areas of the country, seizing their lands under the claim of government ownership. This has sparked ongoing disputes over land rights and ownership.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram