Zelensky Agrees To Direct Peace Talks With Putin In Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced his readiness for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, expressing hope that such negotiations will lead to an end to the ongoing war. In a statement posted on his official Telegram account on Sunday, May 11, Zelensky said he would await a full ceasefire beginning Monday, May 12.

Zelensky noted that a ceasefire could pave the way for diplomatic progress, stating,“I am ready for a personal meeting with Vladimir Putin in Turkey.” The Ukrainian leader emphasized that diplomacy, not escalation, must be prioritized to bring relief to war-affected regions.

This development comes amid growing international pressure for renewed dialogue. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly urged Ukraine to agree immediately to Putin's offer for negotiations, signaling strong Western interest in halting the conflict.

According to reports, the proposed peace talks are scheduled to begin Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul. This follows Zelensky's earlier condition that direct talks with Moscow be preceded by a 30-day ceasefire.

In response, Putin, speaking recently at the Kremlin, confirmed his willingness to restart negotiations without preconditions. He urged Kyiv to join the process and stated that direct discussions could commence in Istanbul starting May 15.

While hopes are rising for a diplomatic breakthrough, skepticism remains over the sincerity and outcomes of the talks. Observers warn that the process will need careful mediation to ensure both parties remain committed to a peaceful resolution.

Global actors including Turkey, the United States, and European nations are expected to closely monitor the developments, as the outcome of these talks could significantly impact regional security and future peace efforts.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram