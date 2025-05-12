US Peace Institute Closure Weakens US Diplomacy, Warns Former Director

Scott Worden, former director of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), warned that the closure of the institution would benefit China and Russia in strategic regions and weaken the U.S.'s position in global diplomacy.

The Washington Times reported on Sunday, May 11, that USIP, established in 1984, played a significant role in resolving international conflicts. However, in March, it was shut down by the U.S. government following a directive from the Office of Management and Budget.

In response to the closure, Sasha Peppinger, a former director at USIP, emphasized that the shutdown created a major gap in global diplomacy. He highlighted that the U.S.'s influence in conflict resolution would be diminished, especially in regions where diplomatic engagement is crucial.

Peppinger further noted that the U.S. Institute of Peace had been essential in mediating peace talks, particularly in Afghanistan. Its efforts were often more effective and cost-efficient than those of U.S. government-led initiatives, making its absence even more significant.

The closure of USIP marks a substantial shift in U.S. foreign policy, as the institute's role in diplomacy and peacekeeping has been crucial for several decades. Without its services, the U.S. may find it increasingly difficult to maintain its influence in global conflict resolution.

The decision to close the U.S. Institute of Peace could have lasting implications for international diplomacy, with critics arguing it diminishes the country's ability to mediate peace effectively. Given the growing influence of China and Russia in strategic regions, the U.S. could find itself sidelined in critical diplomatic initiatives.

Ultimately, the closure reflects a broader shift in U.S. foreign policy priorities and may leave a significant void in addressing global conflicts. This decision may reshape how the U.S. engages in diplomatic efforts worldwide, potentially altering the international order.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram