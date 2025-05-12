Global Road Construction Projects Insights Report, Q1 2025: Current Pipeline Stands At $3.8 Trillion - Track The Top 20 Projects Per Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Road Construction Projects (Q1 2025)" report has been added tooffering.This report provides a detailed analysis of road construction projects globally.The global road projects pipeline is valued at $3.8 trillion. North-East Asia accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $1 trillion. The road project pipeline in South Asia totals $571 billion, ahead of South-East Asia which records a pipeline of $502 billion and North America with a pipeline value of $405 billion.

The global road projects pipeline is heavily skewed towards projects in the later stages of development, with the combined value of projects in the pre-execution and execution stages accounting for $2.8 trillion of global pipeline value; a 73% share. Assuming all projects proceed according to their schedules and spending is distributed evenly across the execution stage, annual pipeline expenditure may reach $505.4 billion in 2025.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the road construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

