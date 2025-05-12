Switzerland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Digital Realty, Equinix, Green, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Swisscom, Northc, NTT DATA And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government initiatives like the Swiss Government Cloud project and a focus on renewable energy are driving growth. Explore insights on market trends, investments, and competitive dynamics.
Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses Switzerland's data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Swiss Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.72%.
Switzerland's data center market has the presence of several local and global data center operators, such as Digital Realty, Equinix, Green, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Swisscom, NorthC, NTT DATA, and others. Some of the existing data center facilities are expanding their data centers across the country. It will help to increase the competitiveness of the Switzerland data center market.
The Swiss data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors in the Switzerland data center market such ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, and Vertiv.
Switzerland's data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including Arcos'arre Architecture, Arup, Astron Buildings, Basler & Hofmann, DPR Construction, ffbk Architekten, Gruner, ISG, Kirby Group Engineering, Steiger Concept, Turner & Townsend, Webuild Group, Equans, Royal HaskoningDHV, STS Group, Drees & Sommer, and Others. For instance, in Switzerland, Basler & Hofmann provided structural engineering services for a new ZRH11 facility of Vantage Data Centres in Zurich.
In August 2024, the government of Switzerland took the initiative to improve cloud infrastructure across the country to fulfill the cloud demand. For instance, the Swiss government developed the Swiss Government Cloud (SGC) project. It will help to create a new cloud infrastructure to meet the specific needs of the confederation. This project will be managed by the Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication (FOITT) and is set to run from 2025 to 2032. The Swiss government Cloud (SGC) project will include three main components such as public cloud, public cloud on-prem, and private cloud on-prem. In Switzerland, the government and data center operators took the initiative to increase the use of renewable energy, and many data center operators have adopted renewable energy for their data centers. For instance, in January 2025, Infomaniak, a Geneva-based cloud provider company, opened a newly built data center facility Geneva data center in Geneva, Switzerland, which is powered by 100% renewable energy from hydroelectric energy. The AWS Region in Zurich is expected to create more than 2,500 full-time jobs, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, and telecommunications, every year for the next 15 years by 2036. In September 2024, Erne, a Swiss construction group, announced that it had signed a strategic partnership deal with FlexBase Group, a technology firm, to build an AI-ready data center in Laufenburg, which will use liquid cooling in cooling systems.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
IT Infrastructure Providers:
Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Lenovo NetApp NEC Corporation
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Arcos'arre Architecture Arup Basler & Hofmann cpcm DPR Construction ffbk Architekten Gruner ISG Kirby Group Engineering Steiger Concept Turner & Townsend Webuild Group GRUNER&FRIENDS Astron Buildings Implenia Equans Royal HaskoningDHV STS Group Exyte Drees & Sommer
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Socomec STULZ Vertiv
Data Center Investors
AtlasEdge BrainServe SA Digital Realty Equinix Green nLighten NorthC NTT DATA STACK Infrastructure Swisscom Vantage Data Centers
