Switzerland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Digital Realty, Equinix, Green, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Swisscom, Northc, NTT DATA And More


2025-05-12 04:17:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government initiatives like the Swiss Government Cloud project and a focus on renewable energy are driving growth. Explore insights on market trends, investments, and competitive dynamics.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses Switzerland's data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Swiss Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.72%.

Switzerland's data center market has the presence of several local and global data center operators, such as Digital Realty, Equinix, Green, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Swisscom, NorthC, NTT DATA, and others. Some of the existing data center facilities are expanding their data centers across the country. It will help to increase the competitiveness of the Switzerland data center market.

The Swiss data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors in the Switzerland data center market such ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, and Vertiv.

Switzerland's data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including Arcos'arre Architecture, Arup, Astron Buildings, Basler & Hofmann, DPR Construction, ffbk Architekten, Gruner, ISG, Kirby Group Engineering, Steiger Concept, Turner & Townsend, Webuild Group, Equans, Royal HaskoningDHV, STS Group, Drees & Sommer, and Others. For instance, in Switzerland, Basler & Hofmann provided structural engineering services for a new ZRH11 facility of Vantage Data Centres in Zurich.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • In August 2024, the government of Switzerland took the initiative to improve cloud infrastructure across the country to fulfill the cloud demand. For instance, the Swiss government developed the Swiss Government Cloud (SGC) project. It will help to create a new cloud infrastructure to meet the specific needs of the confederation. This project will be managed by the Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication (FOITT) and is set to run from 2025 to 2032. The Swiss government Cloud (SGC) project will include three main components such as public cloud, public cloud on-prem, and private cloud on-prem.
  • In Switzerland, the government and data center operators took the initiative to increase the use of renewable energy, and many data center operators have adopted renewable energy for their data centers. For instance, in January 2025, Infomaniak, a Geneva-based cloud provider company, opened a newly built data center facility Geneva data center in Geneva, Switzerland, which is powered by 100% renewable energy from hydroelectric energy.
  • The AWS Region in Zurich is expected to create more than 2,500 full-time jobs, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, and telecommunications, every year for the next 15 years by 2036.
  • In September 2024, Erne, a Swiss construction group, announced that it had signed a strategic partnership deal with FlexBase Group, a technology firm, to build an AI-ready data center in Laufenburg, which will use liquid cooling in cooling systems.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and the Switzerland colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Switzerland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Switzerland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Switzerland data center market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Switzerland
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 54
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07
    • Coverage: 15+ Cities
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Switzerland
    • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
    • Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
    • Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The Switzerland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Zurich
    • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Zurich
    • Other Cities

IT Infrastructure Providers:

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • NEC Corporation

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Arcos'arre Architecture
  • Arup
  • Basler & Hofmann
  • cpcm
  • DPR Construction
  • ffbk Architekten
  • Gruner
  • ISG
  • Kirby Group Engineering
  • Steiger Concept
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Webuild Group
  • GRUNER&FRIENDS
  • Astron Buildings
  • Implenia
  • Equans
  • Royal HaskoningDHV
  • STS Group
  • Exyte
  • Drees & Sommer

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • AtlasEdge
  • BrainServe SA
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Green
  • nLighten
  • NorthC
  • NTT DATA
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Swisscom
  • Vantage Data Centers

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

  • How big is the Switzerland data center market?
  • What is the growth rate of the Switzerland data center market?
  • How much MW of power capacity will be added across Switzerland during 2025-2030?
  • What factors are driving the Switzerland data center market?
  • How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Switzerland?
  • Who are the key investors in the Switzerland data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 113
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1024 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1991 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7%
Regions Covered Switzerland


Key Topics Covered:
1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Switzerland
1.1. Historical Market Scenario
1.2. 50+ Unique Data Center Properties
1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity
1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space
1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
1.6. Cities Covered
1.6.1. Zurich
1.6.2. Other Cities
1.7. List of Upcoming Projects
2. Investment Opportunities in Switzerland
2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Switzerland Market
2.2. Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War
2.3. Investment Opportunities in Switzerland
2.4. Investment by Area
2.5. Investment by Power Capacity
3. Data Center Colocation Market in Switzerland
3.1. Colocation Services Market in the Switzerland
3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Enablers
4.2. Market Trends
4.3. Market Restraints
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost
6. Tier Standards Investment
6.1. Tier I & II
6.2. Tier III
6.3. Tier IV
7. Geography Segmentation
7.1. Zurich
7.2. Other Cities
8. Key Market Participants
7.1. IT Infrastructure Providers
7.2. Construction Contractors
7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers
7.4. Data Center Investors
For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

