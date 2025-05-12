Switzerland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Digital Realty, Equinix, Green, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Swisscom, Northc, NTT DATA And More

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses Switzerland's data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Swiss Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.72%.

Switzerland's data center market has the presence of several local and global data center operators, such as Digital Realty, Equinix, Green, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Swisscom, NorthC, NTT DATA, and others. Some of the existing data center facilities are expanding their data centers across the country. It will help to increase the competitiveness of the Switzerland data center market.

The Swiss data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors in the Switzerland data center market such ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, and Vertiv.

Switzerland's data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including Arcos'arre Architecture, Arup, Astron Buildings, Basler & Hofmann, DPR Construction, ffbk Architekten, Gruner, ISG, Kirby Group Engineering, Steiger Concept, Turner & Townsend, Webuild Group, Equans, Royal HaskoningDHV, STS Group, Drees & Sommer, and Others. For instance, in Switzerland, Basler & Hofmann provided structural engineering services for a new ZRH11 facility of Vantage Data Centres in Zurich.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



In August 2024, the government of Switzerland took the initiative to improve cloud infrastructure across the country to fulfill the cloud demand. For instance, the Swiss government developed the Swiss Government Cloud (SGC) project. It will help to create a new cloud infrastructure to meet the specific needs of the confederation. This project will be managed by the Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication (FOITT) and is set to run from 2025 to 2032. The Swiss government Cloud (SGC) project will include three main components such as public cloud, public cloud on-prem, and private cloud on-prem.

In Switzerland, the government and data center operators took the initiative to increase the use of renewable energy, and many data center operators have adopted renewable energy for their data centers. For instance, in January 2025, Infomaniak, a Geneva-based cloud provider company, opened a newly built data center facility Geneva data center in Geneva, Switzerland, which is powered by 100% renewable energy from hydroelectric energy.

The AWS Region in Zurich is expected to create more than 2,500 full-time jobs, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, and telecommunications, every year for the next 15 years by 2036. In September 2024, Erne, a Swiss construction group, announced that it had signed a strategic partnership deal with FlexBase Group, a technology firm, to build an AI-ready data center in Laufenburg, which will use liquid cooling in cooling systems.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and the Switzerland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Switzerland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Switzerland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Switzerland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Switzerland



Facilities Covered (Existing): 54



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07



Coverage: 15+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Switzerland



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)



Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Switzerland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Zurich

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Zurich Other Cities

IT Infrastructure Providers:



Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp NEC Corporation

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Arcos'arre Architecture

Arup

Basler & Hofmann

cpcm

DPR Construction

ffbk Architekten

Gruner

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Steiger Concept

Turner & Townsend

Webuild Group

GRUNER&FRIENDS

Astron Buildings

Implenia

Equans

Royal HaskoningDHV

STS Group

Exyte Drees & Sommer

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ Vertiv

Data Center Investors



AtlasEdge

BrainServe SA

Digital Realty

Equinix

Green

nLighten

NorthC

NTT DATA

STACK Infrastructure

Swisscom Vantage Data Centers

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the Switzerland data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Switzerland data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Switzerland during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Switzerland data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Switzerland? Who are the key investors in the Switzerland data center market?

