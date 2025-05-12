Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market Insights Report, February 2025 - FDA Approvals Decline But Drug Innovation Remains Strong Even Among Small Sponsors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, February 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).

It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.

Scope

This report is required reading for:



CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management. Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy



Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.

Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.

Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.

Identify the latest contract service agreements.

Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments. Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Trends

1.1. FDA Approvals Decline But Drug Innovation Remains Strong Even Among Small Sponsors

1.2. Regulatory trends in brief

2. Industry Analysis

2.1. Contract service agreements

2.2. Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats

2.3. Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2025

3. Value Chain

3.1. Compounding

3.2. API chemical

3.3. API biologics - protein and peptide

3.4. API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus

3.5. Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

3.6. Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Verona Pharma Inc

Eli Lilly

Mesoblast Inc

Altor Bioscience

Bristol Myers Squibb

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

Klinge Pharma GmbH

InflaRx NV

Galapagos NV

Secretome Therapeutics

MiRecule Inc

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

SanBio Co Ltd

Midas Pharma GmbH

Northway Biotech UAB

Mallia Therapeutics GmbH

Lyndra Therapeutics Inc

CymaBay Ireland Limited

Sillajen Biotherapeutics

AGC Biologics Inc

Almac Group Ltd

Cardinal Health Inc

Dottikon Exclusive Synthesis AG

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Excella GmbH & Co KG

KBI Biopharma Inc

Kennet Bioservices Ltd

Lek Pharmaceuticals dd

Lonza Biologics Plc

Lonza Biologics Porrino SL

Lonza Group Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Inc

Lyophilization Services of New England Inc

Novo Nordisk AS

Organon & Co

Patheon NV

Quotient Sciences Ltd

Renaissance Lakewood LLC

SEQENS

Sharp Packaging Services

University of Tennessee Plough Center for Sterile Drug Delivery

Veranova LP

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG

WuXi Biologics Co Ltd

InflaRx NV

Biocina Pty Ltd

Synthon International Holdings BV

Jabil Inc

Lantheus Holdings Inc

MSD International GmbH

AGC Pharma Chemicals Europe SLU

Carbogen Amcis AG

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co Ltd

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Cytovance Biologics Inc

PolyPeptide Group AG

ReciBioPharm

BioCentriq Inc

Orchestra Life Sciences Co LLC

NecstGen BV

Pan Cancer T BV

Patheon NV

Rentschler Biopharma SE

SCT Cell Manufacturing sro

CCRM Nordic AB

Touchlight Genetics Ltd

Viralgen Vector Core SL

International Isotopes Inc

Novel Laboratories Inc

PSM GmbH

Recipharm AB

Upperton Ltd

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc

Almac Group Ltd

Chemika Pty Ltd Solvias AG

