Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market Insights Report, February 2025 - FDA Approvals Decline But Drug Innovation Remains Strong Even Among Small Sponsors
The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).
It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.
Scope
This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.
This report is required reading for:
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts. Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management. Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
- Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact. Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions. Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space. Identify the latest contract service agreements. Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments. Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Trends
1.1. FDA Approvals Decline But Drug Innovation Remains Strong Even Among Small Sponsors
1.2. Regulatory trends in brief
2. Industry Analysis
2.1. Contract service agreements
2.2. Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats
2.3. Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2025
3. Value Chain
3.1. Compounding
3.2. API chemical
3.3. API biologics - protein and peptide
3.4. API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus
3.5. Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
3.6. Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging
