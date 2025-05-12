U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market Report 2025: Analysis And Outlook 2020-2030 - Health And Self-Care Is Shaping Travel Preferences, Positioning Wellness Tourism As A Central Growth Area

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market was valued at USD 2024 in 345.96 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 513.45 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.86%. The market's expansion is driven by the resurgence of leisure and corporate travel, increasing domestic and international tourism, and evolving traveler expectations. The adoption of digital solutions such as mobile check-in, contactless concierge services, and smart room features has elevated the guest experience, boosting satisfaction and repeat bookings.

The rise of boutique and lifestyle hotels catering to niche consumer segments has further diversified the market. Moreover, a rebound in air travel and an influx of foreign visitors have positively impacted occupancy rates across hotels, resorts, and cruise lines. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the U.S. offers approximately 5.3 million guest rooms and records 1.3 billion guest nights annually. The U.S. Travel Association also noted a 24% increase in international arrivals in 2024, strengthening the demand across the hospitality sector.

Key Market Driver: Growing Consumer Demand for Travel Experiences

A key driver of growth in the U.S. Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market is the increasing consumer preference for unique and immersive travel experiences. Modern travelers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are prioritizing meaningful experiences over material possessions. Hotels and resorts are responding with tailored offerings such as wellness retreats, cultural immersion, and gourmet experiences. Luxury resorts now focus on personalization, enabling guests to connect with nature or local traditions.

Cruise lines are introducing specialized voyages - from adventure-based itineraries to wellness-focused or cultural expeditions - that cater to evolving traveler interests. Post-pandemic travel recovery has also intensified the desire for memorable getaways, with many consumers seeking accommodations that combine leisure, entertainment, and exclusive experiences. High-end establishments are increasingly delivering bespoke services to appeal to affluent clientele, contributing significantly to the market's momentum.

Key Market Challenge: Labor Shortages and Staffing Challenges

A major challenge affecting the U.S. Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market is the ongoing labor shortage. The hospitality sector continues to struggle with recruiting and retaining qualified staff, especially in operational roles such as front desk, housekeeping, and food services. The workforce disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to an exodus of workers, many of whom have not returned.

This has forced some businesses to rely on temporary hires or limit service offerings, impacting customer satisfaction. For premium hotels and cruise lines, service quality is critical, and staffing gaps can hinder the overall guest experience. Companies are responding with higher wages, flexible schedules, and improved work conditions to attract talent. However, staffing remains a critical concern, requiring innovative workforce strategies to ensure service excellence while controlling operational costs.

Key Market Trend: Rise of Wellness and Health-Focused Travel

A leading trend in the U.S. Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market is the growing popularity of wellness and health-oriented travel. As consumers increasingly prioritize well-being, demand has surged for travel experiences that support physical and mental health. Hotels and resorts are incorporating wellness amenities such as yoga sessions, fitness centers, spa therapies, and nutritious dining options.

Dedicated wellness retreats offering personalized programs for stress relief, fitness, and rejuvenation are gaining traction. Cruise lines are also adapting by providing wellness-focused voyages that include onboard exercise classes, healthy menus, and holistic services. This trend has accelerated post-COVID as travelers seek restorative experiences. The continued emphasis on health and self-care is shaping travel preferences, positioning wellness tourism as a central growth area in the luxury hospitality segment.

Key Players Profiled in the U.S. Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market

Marriott International, Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Accor S.A.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

American Cruise Lines Carnival Cruise Line Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $345.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $513.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Overview

1.2. Key Highlights of the Report

1.3. Market Coverage

1.4. Market Segments Covered

1.5. Research Tenure Considered

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Methodology Landscape

2.2. Objective of the Study

2.3. Baseline Methodology

2.4. Formulation of the Scope

2.5. Assumptions and Limitations

2.6. Sources of Research

2.7. Approach for the Market Study

2.8. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size & Market Shares

2.9. Forecasting Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factor Influencing Availing Decision

5. United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Hotels, Resorts, Cruise)

5.2.2. By Booking Mode (Direct Booking, Online Travel Agents And Travel Agencies (OTAs), Marketplace Booking)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2024)

5.3. Market Map

6. South United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Booking Mode

7. West United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Booking Mode

8. Midwest United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Booking Mode

9. Northeast United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Booking Mode

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)

11.2. Product Launches (If Any)

11.3. Recent Developments

12. Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1. Competition in the Industry

12.2. Potential of New Entrants

12.3. Power of Suppliers

12.4. Power of Customers

12.5. Threat of Substitute Products

13. United States Economic Profile

14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles

15.1.1. Marriott International, Inc.

15.1.1.1. Business Overview

15.1.1.2. Company Snapshot

15.1.1.3. Products & Services

15.1.1.4. Financials (As Per Availability)

15.1.1.5. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

15.1.1.6. Recent Developments

15.1.1.7. Key Management Personnel

15.1.2. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

15.1.3. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

15.1.4. Accor S.A.

15.1.5. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

15.1.6. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

15.1.7. Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

15.1.8. Hyatt Hotels Corporation

15.1.9. American Cruise Lines

15.1.10. Carnival Cruise Line

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900