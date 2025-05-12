U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market Report 2025: Analysis And Outlook 2020-2030 - Health And Self-Care Is Shaping Travel Preferences, Positioning Wellness Tourism As A Central Growth Area
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|82
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$345.96 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$513.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Product Overview
1.2. Key Highlights of the Report
1.3. Market Coverage
1.4. Market Segments Covered
1.5. Research Tenure Considered
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Methodology Landscape
2.2. Objective of the Study
2.3. Baseline Methodology
2.4. Formulation of the Scope
2.5. Assumptions and Limitations
2.6. Sources of Research
2.7. Approach for the Market Study
2.8. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size & Market Shares
2.9. Forecasting Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factor Influencing Availing Decision
5. United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Hotels, Resorts, Cruise)
5.2.2. By Booking Mode (Direct Booking, Online Travel Agents And Travel Agencies (OTAs), Marketplace Booking)
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Company (2024)
5.3. Market Map
6. South United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type
6.2.2. By Booking Mode
7. West United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Booking Mode
8. Midwest United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Booking Mode
9. Northeast United States Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Booking Mode
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
11.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)
11.2. Product Launches (If Any)
11.3. Recent Developments
12. Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1. Competition in the Industry
12.2. Potential of New Entrants
12.3. Power of Suppliers
12.4. Power of Customers
12.5. Threat of Substitute Products
13. United States Economic Profile
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profiles
15.1.1. Marriott International, Inc.
15.1.1.1. Business Overview
15.1.1.2. Company Snapshot
15.1.1.3. Products & Services
15.1.1.4. Financials (As Per Availability)
15.1.1.5. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence
15.1.1.6. Recent Developments
15.1.1.7. Key Management Personnel
15.1.2. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
15.1.3. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
15.1.4. Accor S.A.
15.1.5. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
15.1.6. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
15.1.7. Banyan Tree Holdings Limited
15.1.8. Hyatt Hotels Corporation
15.1.9. American Cruise Lines
15.1.10. Carnival Cruise Line
16. Strategic Recommendations
