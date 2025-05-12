Flax Protein Markets And Companies Analysis Report 2025 With Forecasts To 2029 & 2034 - Featuring Glanbia Nutritionals, Grain Millers, Myprotein, Linwoods Health Foods, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp. And More

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flax Protein Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Flax Protein Market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

The flax protein market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $38.54 billion in 2024 to $41.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The expansion during the historic period was driven by the increasing global demand for functional foods, the rapid growth of end-use industries, the higher consumption of natural and organic food products, the rising demand for protein-rich dietary supplements, and the growing popularity of plant-based diets.

The flax protein market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $56.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising consumption of sports supplements, shifting consumer preferences, the increasing adoption of veganism and vegetarianism, a growing demand for minimally processed ingredients, greater awareness of health benefits, and the expansion of the food supplement industry.

Key trends expected during this period include technological advancements in the food sector, supportive government initiatives for product development, increased adoption by the sports and fitness industry, innovations in food product formulations, and advancements in production technologies.

The increasing adoption of plant-based diets is expected to drive the growth of the flax protein market. For example, in October 2024, the Good Food Institute, a US-based non-profit organization promoting plant-based foods, reported a 7.1% increase in plant-based milk and dairy alternative sales, reaching €2.2 billion ($2.27 billion) from 2022 to 2023. Unit sales grew by 4.7%, while volume increased by 5.2%. This rising adoption of plant-based diets continues to contribute to the expansion of the flax protein market.

Leading companies in the flax protein market are introducing new high-protein product lines, including smoothies, to address the increasing demand for plant-based nutrition and functional foods. In January 2025, Daily Harvest, a US-based food manufacturing company, launched a new range of high-protein smoothies made with USDA-certified organic ingredients. These smoothies contain organic components such as flax seeds, ensuring high quality and sustainability. Each serving provides 20 grams of plant protein, catering to consumers looking for protein-rich options. The product line includes three flavors dark chocolate, vanilla bean, and mixed berry each designed to deliver a unique taste experience. The smoothies are made with fruit and vegetable ingredients, avoiding common allergens and irritants such as whey and nuts.

In June 2024, Simply Good Foods, a US-based food manufacturer, acquired Only What You Need (OWYN) for $280 million. This acquisition was intended to strengthen Simply Good Foods' presence in the rapidly growing health and wellness market by expanding its product portfolio with high-protein, dairy-free beverages. These products cater to consumers seeking clean-label, allergen-friendly nutrition options. Only What You Need (OWYN) is a US-based company that specializes in plant-based protein products, including flax protein shakes.

North America was the largest region in the flax protein market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

