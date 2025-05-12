Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 - Rise Of Diversity Hiring Practices Increases Reliance On Outsourcing Service Providers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) was valued at US$9.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$22.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market.
The growth in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing market is driven by several factors. The increasing complexity of talent acquisition, coupled with the need for specialized skills, is prompting organizations to seek external expertise in recruitment. Technological advancements, particularly in AI and data analytics, are also propelling market growth by enabling RPO providers to offer more sophisticated and efficient services.
The rising demand for flexible and scalable recruitment solutions is further boosting the adoption of RPO, as organizations look for ways to manage fluctuating hiring needs more effectively. Additionally, the ongoing shift towards remote work and the global talent pool is contributing to market growth, as RPO providers can tap into a diverse range of candidates across different geographies. These factors, combined with the growing recognition of the strategic value of RPO, are driving the sustained expansion of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing market.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments: Type (Enterprise-based RPO, On-Demand RPO, Function-based RPO); Service (Off-Site RPO, On-Site RPO); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)); End-Use (BFSI End-Use, IT & Telecom End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, Education End-Use, Other End-Uses).
Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Enterprise-based RPO segment, which is expected to reach US$12.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.9%. The On-Demand RPO segment is also set to grow at 17.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.1% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as 1040 Tax and Business Solutions, AARC Ltd,, Aboriginal Employment Strategy, Absolute Solutions Limited, ACA Talent and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 129 companies featured in this Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market report include:
1040 Tax and Business Solutions AARC Ltd, Aboriginal Employment Strategy Absolute Solutions Limited ACA Talent Accreo Sp. z o.o. Adecco ADP, Inc. Adstrategies Inc Advanced Resources Group, Inc.
Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025
Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.
The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.
What's Included in This Edition:
Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts
Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:
Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 495
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $9.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $22.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Here's Why Recruitment is the Most Important Process in an Organization With Just a Little Over 3 Billion Skilled People Currently Employed, the Scope for Additional Absorption Into Skilled Job Roles Remains Huge Providing Opportunities for Recruitment Services: Global Number of Employed Skilled People Worldwide (In Billion) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2023 and 2025 Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2023 Through 2026 All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2026 With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2026 Competition Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Influencer/Product/Technology Insights Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cost Challenges of Recruitment Brings Outsourcing Into the Spotlight Continued Recovery in Labour Markets, Although Slow & Ridden With Challenges, is a Positive Sign for Market Growth Navigating Recruitment Success Amid Labour Market Uncertainty Means Turning Challenges into Opportunities: Global Unemployment Rate (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025 Paradoxical Labour Shortages Amid Slow Labour Market Recovery is an Opportunity for Recruitment Service Providers Rise of Diversity Hiring Practices Increases Reliance on Outsourcing Service Providers Growing Market for Employment Services Provides the Foundation for Growth in the RPO Market Growth in Remote Working Job Opportunities to Drive Demand for Recruitment Services Increasing Number of Global Digital Jobs that can be Performed Remotely from Anywhere is an Opportunity for Recruitment Service Providers to Rope in Additional Service Contracts: Global Number of Remote Digital Jobs (In Million) for Years 2025, 2028 and 2030 Recruitment Service Providers Step Up Investments in AI-Driven Platforms to Streamline the Hiring Process SMEs Emerge as Major End-Users of Outsourced Recruitment Services Growing Healthcare Spending Boosts Job Opportunities in the Sector, Diving Demand for Recruitment Services The Need for New Workforce to Address the Growing Demand for Healthcare Services Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO): Global Market for Healthcare Services (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032 Rise of Green Recruitment Companies, a Key Trend in the Market
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
