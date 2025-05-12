Pet Care E-Commerce Industry Report 2025: Subscription Services And AI Trends Enhance Pet Care Online Shopping Experience - Global Market To Reach $129.5 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Care E-commerce - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Pet Care E-commerce was estimated at US$92.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$129.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Pet Care E-commerce market.

The growth in the pet care e-commerce market is driven by several factors, including the increase in pet ownership, the rising demand for convenience, and the growing trend of pet wellness and health products. One of the main drivers is the significant rise in global pet ownership. As more people adopt pets and treat them as family members, the demand for pet-related products and services has increased, leading to higher sales in the pet care e-commerce space. Pet owners are looking for a wide range of products, from food and accessories to health and wellness products, and they are turning to e-commerce platforms to fulfill these needs.

The increasing demand for convenience is another major driver of growth in the pet care e-commerce market. Online shopping provides an easy, time-saving alternative to traditional shopping, especially for essential items that need to be replenished regularly, such as pet food, medications, and litter. Subscription-based services, which automate the delivery of frequently used items, are also growing in popularity. The ability to compare prices, access detailed product reviews, and make informed purchasing decisions all contribute to the convenience of shopping online.

The growing focus on pet wellness and health is another factor propelling the market's growth. Pet owners are increasingly investing in products that promote the overall health and well-being of their pets, such as supplements, grooming products, and specialty diets. With a wider range of health-conscious products available online, pet owners can easily find solutions for everything from weight management to joint support. As pet owners become more aware of their pets` health needs and seek more premium, high-quality products, e-commerce platforms are well-positioned to meet this demand.

Finally, the growing trend of digitalization and the increasing comfort of consumers with online shopping are key drivers behind the market`s expansion. As more consumers turn to online shopping for a variety of products and services, pet care e-commerce platforms are benefiting from the shift in purchasing habits. The convenience of shopping from home, the ability to shop at any time, and the increasing integration of advanced technologies in the shopping experience are all contributing to the growing popularity of online pet care shopping.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Pet Care E-commerce market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Product Type (Food & Treats, Litter Products, Grooming Products, Fashion, Toys, & Accessories, Medicines, Other Product Types); Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Treats segment, which is expected to reach US$29.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.8%. The Litter Products segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $25.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $26.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $92.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $129.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Humanization of Pets Strengthens Business Case for Premium E-commerce Offerings

Rise in Pet Adoption Among Millennials and Gen Z Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Increasing Preference for Online Subscription Services Spurs Growth in Recurring Revenue Models

Growing Awareness Around Pet Wellness Generates Demand for Health-Oriented Pet Products

Integration of AI and Personalization Engines Drives Adoption of Smart E-commerce Platforms

Surge in Mobile Commerce and App-Based Shopping Accelerates Demand for Seamless Digital Interfaces

Social Media and Influencer Marketing Throw the Spotlight on Niche Pet Product Brands

Emphasis on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Drives Market Differentiation and Brand Loyalty

Increasing Spending on Premium and Organic Pet Foods Propels Growth in Specialized Online Segments

Advanced Data Analytics and CRM Adoption Expands Personalization Capabilities Across the Value Chain

Regulatory Push for Transparency in Ingredient Labelling Spurs Demand for Clean Label Pet Products

Accelerated Urbanization and Compact Living Trends Drive Adoption of Compact and Smart Pet Products Innovations in Smart Pet Wearables and IoT Devices Expand Addressable Opportunities in Connected Pet Care

