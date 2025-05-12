China Rice Noodles Market Review 2020-2024 And Forecast 2025-2030: Prominent Players Innovate Amidst Rising Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Rice Noodles Market, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Rice Noodles Market was valued at USD 2024 in 0.95 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.24%. The market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing demand for healthy, plant-based, and convenient meal solutions. Rice noodles, known for their gluten-free composition and nutritional value, remain a staple in traditional Chinese cuisine and are increasingly integrated into modern meal formats. Urbanization, rising disposable income, and a shift in dietary preferences toward lighter, more digestible foods are contributing to growth. Additionally, the surge in ready-to-eat and instant rice noodle products caters well to time-constrained, health-aware consumers, reinforcing the product's appeal across various demographics.

Key Market Drivers Growing Health Consciousness and Dietary Preferences

China's rising health consciousness is significantly influencing the rice noodles market. With the health awareness rate increasing to 27.78% in 2023, consumers are actively seeking balanced diets that support wellness and disease prevention. Rice noodles, naturally gluten-free and low in fat, align with these preferences and are viewed as a wholesome alternative to wheat-based noodles. Particularly among younger and urban consumers, rice noodles are gaining popularity for their clean-label appeal and ease of digestion. The growing emphasis on natural, minimally processed, and allergen-free foods is positioning rice noodles as a favored option in both traditional meals and health-forward dietary plans.

Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income

Rapid urbanization and growing per capita disposable income - reaching USD 5669 in 2024 - are driving the adoption of premium and convenient food choices in China. Urban consumers, often pressed for time, are embracing pre-packaged and instant rice noodles for their speed, simplicity, and nutritional benefits. The ability to purchase a wide range of rice noodle products through modern retail formats and e-commerce platforms further supports market penetration. As purchasing power increases, consumers are more inclined to explore higher-quality and specialty rice noodle options, fueling innovation and premiumization within the category.

Key Market Challenge: Intense Competition from Other Noodle Varieties

The dominance of wheat-based noodles in Chinese cuisine presents a major challenge for rice noodles. Traditional favorites such as chow mein and zhajiangmian continue to hold cultural and culinary significance, limiting the room for rice noodles to gain broader acceptance. In addition, rice noodle varieties from neighboring countries, such as Thai and Vietnamese styles, are gaining popularity, intensifying the competitive landscape. This requires domestic rice noodle brands to differentiate themselves through product innovation, marketing, and quality to expand their consumer base in a market with deeply rooted preferences.

Key Market Trend: Rise of Gluten-Free and Health-Conscious Consumer Preferences

The growing interest in gluten-free and health-oriented foods is a defining trend in China's rice noodles market. Rice noodles are benefiting from increasing consumer awareness around food intolerances and the broader shift toward clean, natural, and plant-based diets. As consumers prioritize ingredient transparency and long-term health outcomes, rice noodles are being adopted as a versatile, minimally processed staple that supports balanced nutrition. With demand rising across both urban and rural areas, and food brands emphasizing gluten-free positioning, rice noodles are expected to play an increasingly prominent role in the health and wellness food segment.

Key Players Profiled in the China Rice Noodles Market

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Nongshim Co., Ltd.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Nasoya Foods USA, LLC

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Lotus Foods Inc.

Annie Chun's, Inc.

Embridge Foods, Inc. Natural Earth Products Inc. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered China

