$1.54 Billion U.S. Rice Noodles Market Forecast, 2030: Featuring Profiles Of Key Players Enbridge, DDC Enterprise, Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Nasoya Foods USA, Nissin Foods Co. And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|84
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Product Overview
1.2. Key Highlights of the Report
1.3. Market Coverage
1.4. Market Segments Covered
1.5. Research Tenure Considered
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Methodology Landscape
2.2. Objective of the Study
2.3. Baseline Methodology
2.4. Formulation of the Scope
2.5. Assumptions and Limitations
2.6. Sources of Research
2.7. Approach for the Market Study
2.8. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size & Market Shares
2.9. Forecasting Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
4. Voice of Customer Analysis
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision
5. United States Rice Noodles Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Vermicelli, Stick, Wide, Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)
5.2.3. By Regional
5.2.4. By Company (2024)
5.3. Market Map
6. United States Vermicelli Rice Noodles Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Distribution Channel
7. United States Stick Rice Noodles Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel
8. United States Wide Rice Noodles Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends & Developments
10.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)
10.2. Product Launches (If Any)
10.3. Recent Developments
11. United States Economic Profile
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles
13.1.1. Enbridge Inc.
13.1.1.1. Business Overview
13.1.1.2. Company Snapshot
13.1.1.3. Products & Services
13.1.1.4. Financials (As Per Availability)
13.1.1.5. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence
13.1.1.6. Recent Developments
13.1.1.7. Key Management Personnel
13.1.2. DDC Enterprise Ltd.
13.1.3. Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd.
13.1.4. Nasoya Foods USA, LLC
13.1.5. Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.
13.1.6. McCormick & Company, Inc.
13.1.7. Lotus Foods Inc.
13.1.8. Annie Chun's, Inc.
13.1.9. Embridge Foods, Inc.
13.1.10. Natural Earth Products Inc.
14. Strategic Recommendations
