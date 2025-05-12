Global Ureteral Stent Market Set For Robust Growth, Projected To Reach USD 616.8 Million By 2032

Ureteral Stent Market

Growing Demand and Technological Advancements Drive Expansion in the Ureteral Stent Market: Insights and Projections for 2025 and Beyond

- Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global ureteral stent market is experiencing significant growth, with the market projected to rise from USD 385.9 million in 2022 to a promising USD 616.8 million by 2032, advancing at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is driven by rising cases of ureteral obstructions, expanding application in end-user healthcare settings, and continuous innovation in stent technology and patient safety solutions.Ureteral Stents: A Lifesaving Solution for Urinary Tract ObstructionsUreteral stents, thin and flexible plastic tubes inserted into the ureters to maintain or restore the flow of urine from the kidney to the bladder, have become a critical intervention in managing various urological disorders. These include kidney stones, tumors, strictures, and post-operative swelling, among others. As the incidence of such conditions rises globally, particularly stone disease, the demand for ureteral stenting procedures has followed suit.Explore Key Trends in the Market: Request Your Sample Report!The stents are typically placed via a minimally invasive surgical procedure and often feature coiled ends to prevent migration within the urinary tract. Although generally left in place temporarily until the underlying issue is resolved, the importance of these devices in averting serious complications and preserving renal function is paramount. As such, the growing awareness of early treatment and preventive care is helping to drive market growth across both developed and developing regions.Technological Innovation and Patient-Centric Advancements Driving AdoptionA key contributor to the expansion of the ureteral stent market is the development of advanced interface platforms for stent case management. These systems are enhancing both physician workflows and patient safety, reducing complications such as encrustation, migration, and infection. Innovations such as biodegradable stents, antimicrobial coatings, and smart tracking technologies are also contributing to improved outcomes, patient compliance, and overall market value.Hospitals and specialized gastrointestinal surgery clinics remain the primary end-user segments, spearheading the adoption of these devices. Increased investment in surgical infrastructure, training, and post-operative care protocols in these facilities is bolstering the market, particularly in high-volume treatment centers.Urological Disease Trends Reinforce Market MomentumAccording to epidemiological studies, the prevalence of urological conditions-notably kidney stones-has seen a significant uptick over the last decade. Sedentary lifestyles, dietary changes, and rising rates of obesity and diabetes have contributed to this trend. Consequently, the need for effective interventions such as ureteral stents has surged.Moreover, an aging global population and increasing rates of chronic conditions affecting the urinary system are further propelling the demand for ureteral stents. Elderly patients, who are more susceptible to such disorders, are expected to represent a significant portion of the target demographic moving forward.Heightened Market Interest: Our Complete Report Delivers Extensive Analysis and Trends!Key Takeaways.North America Leads the Market: North America is expected to dominate the global ureteral stent market, driven by a high volume of urological surgeries, strong presence of leading global players, and robust R&D initiatives. The region holds a commanding 33.0% market share during the forecast period (2022–2032)..Europe Secures Second Position: Europe is projected to rank second in market share, attributed to favorable patient demographics and the continual development of healthcare infrastructure. The region is estimated to hold a 29.0% market share from 2022 to 2032..Growing Demand Despite Challenges in Europe: Despite the shortage of urologists and limited specialized training, these challenges are paradoxically contributing to an increased demand for ureteral stents across the region, as healthcare systems adapt to address patient needs efficiently.Strategic Outlook and Market OpportunitiesWith expanding clinical applications and growing awareness of urological health, the ureteral stent market is poised for sustained growth over the next decade. Market players are focusing on product development, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion to capture untapped opportunities in emerging markets.In particular, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness accelerated growth, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, growing patient populations, and greater accessibility to modern urological care. Meanwhile, North America and Europe will continue to benefit from strong healthcare infrastructure and robust research and development capabilities.Key Competitors in the Ureteral Stent MarketThe global ureteral stent market is driven by several major players, including Boston Scientific, Bard Medical, Cook Medical, Coloplast, B. Barun, Applied Medical, Allium Medical, Teleflex, Urotech, Urovision, Opti-Med, Goharshafa, Surgimedik, Mednova, Taewoong Medical, Prosurg, and others.These leading companies are expected to significantly shape market trends over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Their focus on innovative technologies and advanced methodologies is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of ureteral stents in the years ahead.Recent Developments in the Ureteral Stent Market.In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) acquired C.R. Bard, strengthening its portfolio and expanding its footprint in the ureteral stent market..In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported approximately 1.3 million new cases of prostate cancer globally-a key factor contributing to the increasing demand for ureteral stents.Get Your Customized Healthcare Market Forecast Now!Ureteral Stent Market: SegmentationBased on the type, the global ureteral stent market is segmented into:.Open end stents.Closed end stents.Double pigtail stents.Multiloop stentsBased on the composition material, the global ureteral stent market is segmented into:.Polyurethane stents.Silicone stents.Hydrogel stents.Plastic stents.Metal stents.Coated StentsBased on the application, the ureteral stent market is segmented into:.Lithotripsy.Ureterorenoscopy.SchistosomiasisBased on the end user, ureteral stent market is segmented into the following:.Hospitals.Gastrointestinal surgery clinicsAbout Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. Ureteral Stent Market: SegmentationBased on the type, the global ureteral stent market is segmented into:.Open end stents.Closed end stents.Double pigtail stents.Multiloop stentsBased on the composition material, the global ureteral stent market is segmented into:.Polyurethane stents.Silicone stents.Hydrogel stents.Plastic stents.Metal stents.Coated StentsBased on the application, the ureteral stent market is segmented into:.Lithotripsy.Ureterorenoscopy.SchistosomiasisBased on the end user, ureteral stent market is segmented into the following:.Hospitals.Gastrointestinal surgery clinics

