Eid At Erth Abu Dhabi, Where Tradition Meets Celebration
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: This Eid, embrace the spirit of celebration with a luxurious escape to Erth Abu Dhabi, where indulgent dining and family-friendly accommodation create the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable holiday experience.
Eid Dinner at Al Rimal Restaurant
Start your Eid with a memorable culinary experience at Al Rimal Restaurant. From 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, indulge in a lavish buffet featuring an exquisite selection of traditional Emirati dishes alongside international favorites for only AED 220 per person. The warm and festive ambiance enhances the flavors, making it the ideal setting for your celebration.
For reservations, call 02 497 5831 or email ....
A Luxurious Stay at Erth Abu Dhabi
Treat yourself and your loved ones to a relaxing Eid Al Adha getaway at Erth Abu Dhabi. Book your stay between June 6 and 9, 2025, and enjoy exclusive half-board offers — including breakfast and dinner — by using the promo code EID25 on the hotel’s website.
Choose from a variety of elegant rooms and suites:
Deluxe Double Room: AED 1,100
Al Muradi Family Suite: AED 2,000
Al Hidra Suite: AED 3,500, including breakfast at Al Rimal and dinner at Ergon
For those seeking privacy and ultimate luxury, we offer stunning villa options, complete with in-villa breakfast and a private BBQ dinner:
One Bedroom Beach Villa: AED 3,300
Pool Villa: AED 4,400
Two Bedroom Pool Villa: AED 6,800
Erth Villa: AED 20,000—perfect for large family gatherings
All rates are inclusive of taxes and fees. This exclusive offer is available only through promo code EID25 on the hotel’s website. Bookings are non-refundable, subject to availability, and cannot be combined with other promotions.
For reservations, call 02 497 5308 or email .... Celebrate Eid the Erth way – where heritage, hospitality, and heartfelt experiences come together.
