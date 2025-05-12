Stop Using Indira Gandhi’S Legacy As Political Shop: Naqvi Slams Cong, Reminds Them Of Emergency

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi launched a sharp attack on the Congress Party, accusing it of exploiting late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's legacy for political gains, in the wake of the recent understanding reached between India and Pakistan.

“How long will you keep running your political shop in the name of Indira Gandhi's legacy?” Naqvi asked.

“The entire country respects Indira ji, but trying to politicise her legacy by saying 'she would have done this or that' and comparing it to what PM Modi has done is not only unfair, it will also open the door to uncomfortable questions,” he said.

Naqvi reminded Congress of the darker chapters during late PM Indira Gandhi's tenure.“If you want to go down that road, we will have to remember the Emergency, the attack on democracy, the thousands imprisoned, and the lives lost during that time. So stop turning Indira ji's legacy into a political marketplace, it serves no purpose.”

Shortly after US President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement of an India-Pakistan“ceasefire,” Congress leaders swiftly invoked Indira Gandhi and highlighted her legacy of assertively upholding India's interests and resisting US pressure to halt military operations.

On the recent DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) press conference, Naqvi said India had sent a loud and clear message.“Our land may be the land of Buddha, but if you provoke us with war, this land will strike back inside your home. Pakistan is writing its own destruction on the walls of terrorism.”

He praised the Indian armed forces and PM Modi's leadership:“If terrorists shoot bullets, they will face missiles. PM Modi has given a loud and clear message. We have zero tolerance for terrorism. The results are visible, terrorists are rattled, and their handlers are shaken.”

Naqvi also took aim at the Congress for questioning the government and requesting a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, 'Operation Sindoor,' and the resulting ceasefire understanding with Pakistan.

“They want a special session of Parliament to be convened. Then they will want proof, where were the terrorists killed, why, and how," he said.

"Soon, it seems Pakistan will demand proof too, and they'll echo each other. Stop this duet of questions and demands for evidence,” he professed.

Emphasising the government's clear position, he said,“Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and so is Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. This is a unanimous resolution of our Parliament. There is no confusion or contradiction in that.”

“The ceasefire does not mean a pause in our fight against terrorism. That fight will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated. Defeating the cruelty of terrorists is our national and moral duty," he added.