Unilumin Set To Illuminate CABSAT 2025 With Groundbreaking Smart LED Innovations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Unilumin, a global leader in LED display technologies and smart lighting solutions, will present a range of its meta-sight LED solutions at CABSAT 2025 (co-located with Integrate Middle East) from May 13–15 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company aims to support the region's drive toward digital innovation and smart city development through solutions tailored to professional AV, broadcast, education and luxury environments.

At Booth H2-C10, Unilumin will unveil its ultra-fine pitch ULWIII MIP 0.9 and UMicro Series displays, which are specifically engineered for control rooms and broadcast studios. These modules deliver exceptional contrast and uniformity, ensuring critical monitoring applications maintain the highest levels of clarity and consistency. Complementing these is the UTV SC135 All-in-one LED Touchscreen, a collaborative display designed to enhance corporate meeting rooms and hybrid classrooms with built-in annotation tools, seamless video-conferencing compatibility, and an intuitive user interface.

Further pushing the boundaries of visual engagement, Unilumin will introduce the Udesign SV Holographic Transparent LED solution. With 92% transparency and glass-free 3D effects, this technology creates immersive experiences ideal for retail environments, airports, and experiential marketing activations. Additionally, the Unatural Texture Series will be on display, showcasing how digital imagery can be seamlessly merged with textured surfaces.

“CABSAT remains one of the few events in the Middle East where industry professionals can assess the latest developments in display and lighting technology side by side,” said Jassim Nalakam Parambil, Director of Global Culture & Entertainment Department at Unilumin.“With governments and private enterprises investing heavily in smart city infrastructure, we are focused on delivering solutions that combine high-resolution imaging with networked content management and remote diagnostics.”

Unilumin has reinforced its commitment to the Middle East by establishing service centers and strategic partnerships across the Gulf Cooperation Council. These local hubs ensure rapid deployment, on-site support, and customized integration services. Company representatives will be available throughout CABSAT 2025 to demonstrate product capabilities, discuss deployment strategies, and explore collaboration opportunities with system integrators and end-users.