Security director states Western aggression possibly to provoke Russian nuclear reaction
(MENAFN) Sergey Shoigu, Russia’s National Security Council secretary, has warned that Moscow reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to Western military aggression, citing changes made to Russia’s nuclear doctrine last year. His statement comes as discussions in Western Europe focus on the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine as part of a peace deal and the European Union’s efforts to re-militarize.
Shoigu emphasized that Russia is closely monitoring the military activities of EU countries. He stressed that nuclear weapons could be used in response to aggression against Russia or Belarus, even if the attack is carried out with conventional weapons. The Russian security chief also expressed concern over calls by France and the UK for military personnel to be sent to Ukraine following a ceasefire, warning that any unauthorized foreign troops in Ukraine would be treated as legitimate targets.
Shoigu reiterated the risks of foreign troop deployments, which could lead to direct conflict between Russia and NATO, potentially escalating into a nuclear confrontation. Moscow updated its nuclear doctrine in November after discussions about whether Ukraine should be allowed to use Western-supplied long-range missiles against Russian targets. The revised doctrine now includes scenarios where aggression by a non-nuclear state, supported by a nuclear power, could be treated as a "joint attack."
Ukrainian forces have since carried out several long-range strikes on Russian soil using Western-supplied weapons. While nuclear weapons are considered an "extreme and forced measure," Russia’s doctrine underlines that the country aims to prevent any escalation of tensions. Despite the peace process involving US President Donald Trump, the EU has continued to send arms to Ukraine and has taken steps to militarize itself, such as approving the €800 billion 'ReArm Europe Plan'.
