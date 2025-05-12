Qatar's Dar Al Kutub Showcases Rare Manuscripts At DIBF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Dar Al Kutub is participating in the 34th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) by showcasing an incredible collection of rare manuscripts and books from its heritage library, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore these invaluable cultural treasures.

Director General of Qatar's Dar Al Kutub, Ibrahim Al Bouhashem Al Sayed, highlighted to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Dar Al Kutub is committed to showcasing invaluable literature in this participation, which demonstrates its stature on the Qatari cultural stage.

Al Sayed explained that this year, Dar Al Kutub's booth showcases a collection of rare manuscripts and books that have been printed at the expense of Qatar's rulers.