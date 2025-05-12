403
ETH/USD Forecast Today 12/05: Breaking Higher (Chart)
- The Ethereum market has a wild day again on Friday, as we continue to see massive moves to the upside. Part of what we are seeing here is Ethereum playing“catch up” to what's going on with Bitcoin, which has been very bullish. This is a market that I've been talking about occasionally, because I think a lot of people have been ignoring, at their own peril.
