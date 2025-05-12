EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 12/05: Rebound Possible (Chart)
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1350. Add a stop-loss at 1.1100. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1350.
The pair is also reacting to the recent statements by some European Central Bank (ECB) officials. In a statement, Boris Vujcic, a governing council member, noted that the bloc's inflation would drop to the 2% target rate later this year. In another statement, Isabel Schnabel said that the bank would maintain rates at the current level for a while.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate peaked at 1.1570 in April and then retreated to a low of 1.1215 last week. Its lowest level coincided with the upper side of the cup and handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign.The pair has remained above the 50-day and 25-day moving averages. It has also formed a break-and-retest pattern, which normally leads to a continuation.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair rebounds this week. If this happens, the next point to watch will be at 1.1350. A drop below that support will point to more downside, potentially to the support at 1.1100.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
